Gigi Hadid Calls Zayn Malik Her 'Valentine' Amidst Rumours Of Patch-up

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and ex-One Direction singer, Zayn Malik have been in an on and off relationship for quite some time. The couple had allegedly called it quits in 2018 but now they seem to have rekindled their alleged relationship. In a recent Instagram post, Gigi Hadid even went on record to call Zayn Malik her valentine.

Gigi Hadid's valentine is Zayn Malik

Taking to her other Instagram account, Gigi Hadid had posted a picture of Zayn Malik on a farm. Gigi captioned the photo "HEY VALENTINE Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019". Not only that, but she also shared the photo on her official Instagram account's story and attached a bunny emoji with it.

The picture of Zayn which Gigi posted a few days ago is apparently dated to sometime in December when the reconciliation rumours of the celebs started doing rounds. Gigi Hadid had also posted an Instagram story about Zayn's mother. Apparently she was over at their house cooking with Mrs Malik.

This was just a week later of the time when Gigi Hadid posted another Instagram story regarding Zayn Malik. She posted a picture of her nightstand where Gigi and Zayn's selfie photo was kept. All these hints are enough to get fans guessing that the two celebs are back together. Gigi was also snapped twice at Zayn's birthday party with him.

After their split in 2018, Gigi Hadid was rumoured to have dated Tyler Cameron. But Zayn Malik's name had not been linked to anyone. A source close to the model had reportedly revealed to an entertainment portal that the singer had approached her for over a month after which Gigi relented. The report also added that Gigi's feelings for Malik had also not gone away completely.

Image source: Gigi Hadid Instagram, Zayn Malik Instagram

