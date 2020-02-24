Zayn and Gigi Hadid have been one of the most popular power couples in the entertainment industry. The duo has had their moments where fans have absolutely adored them. In the past, Zayn and Gigi have had a rough patch dealing with things and their relationship. However, according to several entertainment portals, the duo has rekindled their romance and are back together.

Gigi Hadid defends 'respectable king' Zayn against 'irrelevant' Jake Paul

Also Read | Gigi Hadid Talks About Having Kids Amidst Dating Rumours With Zayn Malik

Jake Paul, who is notorious for causing controversies, with brother Logan Paul took to Twitter to call out Zayn due to a meeting gone wrong between the two. In the tweet, Jake misspelt Zayn’s name multiple times and mentioned that Zayn was arrogant to him while he was being nice to him.

He concluded by saying that if Zayn happens to read his tweet, Jake wants to let him know that he should stop being angry. Paul added that Zayn goes to his big hotel room empty and hinted that he is lonely in the process.

Source: Comments By Celebs Instagram

Also Read | Gigi Hadid Calls Zayn Malik Her 'Valentine' Amidst Rumours Of Patch-up

Jake later deleted the tweet but moments before he could do that, Gigi stepped in and called back at the YouTuber. Gigi responded by commenting that Zayn does not care to hang out with his YouTuber friends. She also clarified that he gets home to hang out with his best friends and that he has her. She further called Zayn a respectable king and Jake an irrelevant ugly person. She then concluded by asking him to go to sleep.

Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ... — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 23, 2020

Also Read | Gigi Hadid Confirms She Is Dating Zayn Malik Again With A Cute Picture On Instagram

Fans were thrilled by this response from Gigi and called her a queen in the comments section. As mentioned earlier, Jake deleted the tweet; however, fans who took snapshots of the tweet have been posting it over social media and hailing Queen Gigi for her befitting reply to Jake Paul. Zayn has not yet spoken on this issue and it remains to be seen what the Pillowtalk singer would say.

Also Read | Beyonce To Zayn Malik; Musicians Who Separated From Their Band And Made It Big

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.