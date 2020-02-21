Gigi Hadid Talks About Having Kids Amidst Dating Rumours With Zayn Malik

Rumours have been doing rounds that supermodel Gigi Hadid and ex-One Direction singer, Zayn Malik are back together. There were many instances which hinted at this, like when Gigi posted Zayn’s photo and called him her ‘Valentine’ or when she was seen cooking with Zayn Malik's mother. Recently, an interview with an international daily, Gigi said something which definitely got fans excited.

Gigi Hadid talks about kids and family

In the interview, Gigi Hadid reportedly revealed that she was ready to start a family. However, Gigi continued that she was not sure if she would always be modelling and keeping her runway career.

Fans of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik seem excited to know that the model is ready to have kids. The 24-year-old was allegedly in an on and off relationship with Zayn Malik. Although they had apparently split in 2018, they were reportedly back together last year just in time for the holidays.

Gigi was also spotted twice with Zayn on his birthday. Not just that, the farm owned by Gigi was visited by Zayn during the 2019 winters. She had reportedly bought the farm as she enjoys escaping from the busy city life.

A report earlier stated that it was Zayn Malik who initiated their make up this time as he wanted to get back with Hadid. Gigi too reportedly never stopped having feelings for Zayn. So when the singer approached her, she could not say no.

