5 Times Rihanna Showed Her Fans How To Rock Metallic Outfits; See Pics Here

Rihanna’s red carpet looks are truly to die for. From a vintage John Galliano summer dress to strapless vinyl Alex Perry midi dress and Anthony Vaccarello’s leopard print dress, the singer has always made a bold statement. The actress doesn’t shy away from cool and casual outfits either.

The singing sensation is often spotted in an Adidas sweatsuit and a pair of chic Ugg boots, while a cropped hoodie also seems to be her favourite. However, a bedazzled metallic outfit is something that often catches the eye. Rihanna has often donned ethereal metallic outfits. Here’s a list of top 5 metallic outfits that Rihanna carried with a swag:

Rihanna's top 5 metallic outfits

Metallic Silver gown

Rihanna donned in a shimmery silver high-low gown at the Conde Nast's Third Annual Fashion Rocks Concert. She completed her look with a quintessential diamond bracelet and earrings. Further, she opted for a pair of chic silver heels. Rihanna also put on a deep red lipstick that stole the show.

Tube metallic mini

Rihanna wore a tube metallic mini at the 2008 Brit Awards. Further, her dress was complimented with light chunky jewellery. A pair of short silver heels completed the look.

Rihanna at The Brit Awards 2008. pic.twitter.com/MaEY2CFiud — Rihanna Updates (@AdoringRihanna) February 23, 2016

Metallic Givenchy Dress

Rihanna wore a wild and ruffled metallic dress at the Ocean's 8 New York premiere. She paired her outfit with giant silver flower earrings, jewelled rings and a diamond watch. Rihanna’s photos broke social media with this wild ruffled dress.

Poiret Fall 2018 RTW Dress

Rihanna wore a vintage golden metallic dress at the European Premiere of Ocean’s 8 at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. She paired her dress with golden earrings. Rihanna’s Instagram photos in the dress went viral on the internet.

Golden minidress

Rihanna wore a strappy mini golden dress to promote Fenty’s body lava highlighter. Rihanna paired her look with a quintessential golden bracelet and ring. The colour of the dress complemented the sun-kissed, glowy vibe of the picture.

Rihanna is one of the most popular singers and actor of the American subcontinent. However, other than being a singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman, she is also a ravishing style icon. The sensational style diva is a sartorial risk-taker who often goes all out with her outfits.

From a sheer glitter top with nothing underneath to a gorgeous ensemble made entirely of fur and Manolo red boots paired only with a t-shirt; there is hardly anything that the actress and singer has not experimented with.

