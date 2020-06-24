Rihanna Starrer 'Guava Island's Hit Songs; From 'This Is America' To 'Summertime Magic'

Guava Island is a 2019 musical movie helmed by Hiro Murai. The movie stars Donald Glover and Rihanna essaying the role of Deni and Kofi respectively. Guava Island was first exhibited at the Coachella Festival on April 11, 2019. Later it was released by Amazon Studious through Amazon Prime Video on April 13, 2019. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Deni, who is a young musician. Deni seeks to hold a festival to liberate the oppressed people of Guava Island, even if only for a day. The songs of Guava Island became a massive hit soon after the release of the movie. Here’s taking a look at the songs from Guava Island.

This is America

This is America from Guava Island is a song recorded by Donald Grover, under his musical stage name Childish Gambino. Along with him, the song also features vocals from Young Thug, Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmund, BlocBoy JB, Quavo of Migos and 21 Savage. Lyrically, This is America addresses wider issues like gun violence in the United States, and the high rate of mass shootings, along with longstanding racial discrimination.

Summertime Magic

Summertime Magic is a romantic song from the musical movie Guava Island. Recorded by Childish Gambino, the song features him impressing Rihanna with his singing and dancing skills. Summertime Magic revolves around the theme of summer and summer love.

Saturday

Saturday is another hit dance number from Guava Island. The music video of the song features Deni organising a festival for the people of Guava Island against the will of the gangster who rules the Island. Lyrically, Saturday revolves around tiresome life of people who work 9 to 5 jobs. It showcases how Saturday brings a ray of joy in their life.

Red’s Cargo

Red’s Cargo is a short song from the musical film Guava Island. The song is recorded by Childish Gambino. In the movie, the rapper sings Red’s Cargo on the radio broadcast of their island. The music video features how people of Guava Island listen to him every day while working to keep themselves entertained during stressful work hours.

