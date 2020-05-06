Here Are Times When Rihanna Won Fans Over With Her Smiling Face, Check Out The Pics Here

Rihanna has ruled the hearts of millions with her soulful voice. Apart from singing, she is well known across the globe for her stupendous fashion sense. She had made headlines several times for her ravishing red-carpet looks and impeccable sartorial choices. Rihanna is an active social media user and is known to share her fashion statements through social media.

Her Instagram is full of pictures that give fans fashion cues. Be it a sitting or a leaning one, the diva aces every single pose with a perfect expression. However, one expression that stands out is her smile. Rihanna’s smile has won fans everywhere over. Here is a compilation of the photographs where Rihanna can be seen spreading positivity with her smiling face.

Here's when Rihanna stole hearts with her radiant smile

Purple love

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Or Rihanna: Who Styled The Denim Outfit Better?

Smiley Selfie

ALSO READ| Rihanna's Quotes And Advice That Will Inspire You To Deal With Setbacks In Life

Make your friends smile

ALSO READ| Rihanna Vs Beyonce: Who Exuded More Sass In The Braided Hairdo Look?

Neon love

ALSO READ| Rihanna Shares Her Idea Of Real Beauty And Gives Tips On How To Be Confident

A few other instances when Rihanna was seen smiling

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.