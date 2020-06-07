When Rihanna Impressed Netizens With Stunning Selfies On Instagram; See Pics

The Diamonds singer Rihanna has ruled the hearts of millions with her soulful voice. Apart from singing, the successful entrepreneur is well known across the globe for her unique fashion sense. The Ocean’s 8 actor had made headlines several times for her ravishing red-carpet looks and impeccable fashion choices. Apart from this, she is an active social media user and loves to share her fashion statements through her personal handles. Her Instagram handle is full of pictures that give fans selfie cues. Here is a compilation of the photographs where Rihanna can be seen capturing a perfect selfie with a smiling face.

Here's when Rihanna stole hearts with her beautiful selfies

1. Smiley Selfie

In the picture, Rihanna is seen wearing a black jacket and posing right towards the camera for a selfie click. She captioned her picture by stating that it was her first selfie of 2020. The shot also showed Rihanna's no make-up look.

2. Poker look selfie

Like other celebs, Rihanna also pulled off the poker-look perfectly. However, her pose and statement jewellery grabbed many eyeballs. With a white tee, red lips and a black hat, Rihanna looked ravishing in the shot.

3. When she turned show stopper

Once again, Rihanna managed to make heads turn when she came forward to cheer the West Indies cricket team. The singer is looking cute in an adorable selfie click. As soon as the picture was out, many of her fans started commenting with fire and heart emojis.

4. A hoodie & cap for a shot

Apart from the stunning selfie, what gained more attention was Rihanna's green nail paint. In the picture, she is seen wearing a white t-shirt over which she wore a mustard-coloured jacket. Making her look cool with glossy lips and black sunnies, she clicked a perfect selfie

5. All in red

The picture is taken in an all-red attire. Rihanna is seen wearing a red shiny outfit and it seems like she is holding a heart-shaped balloon too. With a red bold lip shade and diamond earrings, the singer surely gave fashion inspiration to many.

