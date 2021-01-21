5 Times Zack Snyder Left The Fans Hyped About His Version Of 'Justice League'

American filmmaker Zack Snyder spent 2020 teasing fans about his version of the Justice League that is expected to release this year. Back in 2017, when Justice League released, fans, as well as the film critics, were quite disappointed with the film. Soon fans started pushing for Zack Snyder's original version of the film. Zack Snyder's Justice League will be releasing in March this year. Here are 5 times Zack Snyder teased fans with his version of Justice League creating anticipation amongst fans.

Zack Snyder's Justice League trivia

The Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ (2021) will now be officially released as a 4-hour film on HBO Max and not a 4-part miniseries.



The R-Rated film will also receive an IMAX release according to Snyder himself. pic.twitter.com/N5wwdlZVgE — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) January 17, 2021

The director announced a director's to the 2017 superhero team-up movie Justice League and is currently re-editing the movie. He added that the movie will be four-hour in runtime. This small announcement was enough to create a buzz amongst his fans who are now looking forward to the film to release. Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released on HBO Max.

Super Rad Wonder Woman Action

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 was not as promising as her fans expected it to be. She was seen carrying a sword and a shield but somehow never ended up using it. In Zack Snyder's version of Justice League, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman will be seen in a Super Rad avatar, as per Coming Soon.net. They also reported that she will be seen completely going off charts.

Also Read: Zack Snyder Has No Plans To Continue In The DCEU After His Cut Of 'Justice League'

The movie will be rated R

2017’s Justice League did not match the fans expectations and received mixed reviews from the audience. In an interview with Coming Soon.net, Zack Snyder teased fans that his cut of the film is so insane and epic that it will receive an R rating. Moreover, he had also teased a theatrical release for the four-hour-long extravaganza.

Also Read: Zack Snyder Shares His Original Wonder Woman Backstory Before 'Batman V Superman' Debut

Zack Snyder's Justice League to release on HBO Max

Back in 2020, Zack Snyder teased his fans that the additional photography will be taking place for his version of Justice League. Posting a picture on Twitter he showed off a clapperboard with the Justice League logo on it teasing that additional photography was happening. This teaser soon led to fans digging out more information about the upcoming movie which will finally be released soon.

Also Read: Zack Snyder Confirms His 'Justice League' Will Be A Movie, Not A Miniseries

Darkseid to be reinstated in the film

Another thing Zack Snyder teased in his version of Justice League is that it will feature Darkseid. The poor box office performance of Justice League ended talk of sequels. Joss Whedon’s reshoots also removed Ray Porter’s Darkseid from the film. When Zack Snyder appeared on The Nerd Queens, he revealed that he’s still thinking about what would have happened with Darkseid if Justice League 2 had gone forward. This clearly meant he was teasing that the character will make an appearance on screen.

Also Read: Zack Snyder Shares Yet Another Look Of His Steppenwolf; See Pic Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.