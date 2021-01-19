Zack Snyder Confirms His 'Justice League' Will Be A Movie, Not A Miniseries

One of the most anticipated upcoming superhero projects is Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It was earlier said to be a four-hour-long miniseries on HBO Max, with viewers having an option to watch it in one go as a film. Now the director revealed that his version of JL will only be a full-length movie.

Zack Snyder’s 'Justice League' will release as a movie, not a TV show

Zack Snyder has been quite active on his Vero account. Time and again, he has provided updates about his upcoming Justice League cut. In a recent interaction with his followers, the filmmaker was asked if Zack Snyder’s Justice League will still be series or a one-shot watch of a movie. Snyder replied, “one shot,” confirming that his version of JL will be a four-hour-long feature film. It was earlier expected to arrive as a miniseries with four episodes. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is speculated to arrive on HBO Max in March 2021. An exact premiere date is yet to be announced.

Zack Snyder confirms #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague will be 4 hour movie and not 4 episodes series. #TheSnyderCut opens March exclusively on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/GM2N0G0qkt — What's On HBO Max (@WhatsOnHBOMax) January 17, 2021

Zack Snyder's Justice League teaser provided fans with several unseen footage. Popular DC villain Darkseid made an appearance in the teaser, after receiving much hype from the fans. Henry Cavill was seen wearing the much-talked-about black suit as Superman. Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash will have a heavy influence on Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, and Diane Lane also have several appearances in the teaser.

The Snyder Cut will also include Jared Leto reprising the Joker. He first appeared as the character in Suicide Squad (2016), directed by David Ayer, another project that is demanded by fans to have its director's cut release. Joe Manganiello was seen in the post-credit scene of the JL theatrical version. He will play Slade Wilson / Deathstroke again in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Harry Lennix confirms to be Martain Manhunter. The estimated cost of the venture is more than $30 million. The filmmaker has reworked the score, visual effects and even record additional dialogues and sequences with the cast.

