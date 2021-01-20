Zack Snyder Shares Yet Another Look Of His Steppenwolf; See Pic Here

Zack Snyder, who will be releasing his much-talked-about version of Justice League soon, has released yet another picture of Steppenwolf, who will be seen playing one of the antagonists in the film. The picture below, which is essentially a screenshot of a post by the director on a social media site known as Vero, sees Snyder's version of the DC antagonist in the midst of what seems like a brawl with the Atlanteans, the native people of Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman in what is now fondly known as the Snyderuniverse. The image hints at a fight sequence in which, seemingly, the audience members will see the Atlantans lose, as opposed to the fate of Steppenwolf in Justice League's theatrical cut. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet on that subject. The image can be found below as well as on Snyder's Vero account.

The Post by Zack Snyder:

Image source: Zack Snyder's Vero page

About Zack Snyder's Justice League:

Zack Snyder's Justice League is going to see adhering to many demands that have been made by comic-book film appreciators. The upcoming 4-hour-long version is going to feature a digitally remastered version of Steppenwolf and introduce Snyder's version of the iconic DC Comics Antagonist, Darkseid. Additional developments are going to include the much-talked-about dark version of the Superman suit and a much more significant part for Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke.

Up until some time ago, fans had been speculating that Harry Lennix, who was seen as a law enforcement officer in the theatrical cut, was in fact, a well known DC character known as the Martian Manhunter. Just a few days ago, Lennix himself took to Twitter in order to put all speculations at rest. The tweet can be found below as well as on Harry Lennix's Instagram handle.

The Tweet:

On the subject of the existence of a post-credits scene, Snyder has, time and again, expressed his views regarding the same. Snyder comes from the school of thought that a film should encompass all of its contents during the run time of the film itself and nothing must be left for after the credits roll up on the screen. Whedon's 2017 theatrical version, however, did include a post-credit scene that featured Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor and Joe Manganiello's Slade Wilson/Deathstroke. Given what Snyder thinks about such presentations, the existence of an after-credits sequence in Snyder's Justice League seems unlikely.

