Eminem's 17-year-long Feud Reignites With Nick Cannon And Surg Knight's Diss Track

The fans have seen Nick Cannon and Eminem feud before and it seems that the differences have not been sorted out between the two. Nick recently dissed the Detroit based MC in a collaborative effort with Suge Knight. The song is titled as The Interview and it opens with phoned-in vocals from Knight who is currently imprisoned after being sentenced last year to 28 years. Surg had some very impactful lines on the track and one of his lines is "I know you don't never do no talking, but Nick is family,". Read more to know about Eminem’s reply to Nick and Surg’s collaborative effort to diss him.

Eminem's feud with Nick Cannon

Eminem did listen to Nick’s latest diss song and he took to his Twitter to clear out something that was brought by the rappers in the diss track. Eminem countered by asking him to stop lying and also cleared that he's never employed a chauffeur. He also asked for an apology from Cannon and he joked about Nick hurting his gardener’s feelings. Nick responded to Eminem’s response by an Instagram video where he urged the rapper to ‘Come out and play’.

I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

eminem I see your handlers let you use the internet today Marshall! We waiting... ⏳ https://t.co/WFdALSxB9M — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 10, 2019

Fuck Apologies! Pull Up!! Bring your gardener, chauffeur, your male nurse and whoever else you’re fucking!!🤣 https://t.co/576yS7vhZX — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 10, 2019

Only a few hours left Marshall....💣 https://t.co/ypGRa5SQLC — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 10, 2019

