Eminem's 17-year-long Feud Reignites With Nick Cannon And Surg Knight's Diss Track

Music

Eminem's diss battle with Nick Cannon has just been reignited. Read more to know about Eminem’s reply to Nick and Surg’s collaborative effort to diss him. 

The fans have seen Nick Cannon and Eminem feud before and it seems that the differences have not been sorted out between the two. Nick recently dissed the Detroit based MC in a collaborative effort with Suge Knight. The song is titled as The Interview and it opens with phoned-in vocals from Knight who is currently imprisoned after being sentenced last year to 28 years. Surg had some very impactful lines on the track and one of his lines is "I know you don't never do no talking, but Nick is family,". Read more to know about Eminem’s reply to Nick and Surg’s collaborative effort to diss him. 

Also Read | Eminem Responds To Nick Cannon's Diss Track, Demands Apology

Also Read | Nick Cannon Challenges Eminem To Go Head To Head In A Battle


Eminem's feud with Nick Cannon 

Eminem did listen to Nick’s latest diss song and he took to his Twitter to clear out something that was brought by the rappers in the diss track. Eminem countered by asking him to stop lying and also cleared that he's never employed a chauffeur. He also asked for an apology from Cannon and he joked about Nick hurting his gardener’s feelings. Nick responded to Eminem’s response by an Instagram video where he urged the rapper to ‘Come out and play’.

Also Read | Fat Joe’s Family Ties To Feature These Artists Alongside Cardi B & Eminem

Also Read | Eminem Reignites Feud With Iggy Azalea In Griselda’s Track Bang

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) on

Also Read | UFC Faces Eminem Curse; Fan Creates Compelling Theory To Prove It

 

 

