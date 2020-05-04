Den Of Thieves Ending Explained: Who Is The Guy At The End? What Did 50 Cent Say?

Den Of Thieves has been a trending show that has managed to attract viewers from all over the globe. The film stars popular faces of the industry including Gerard Butler, 50 Cent, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Pablo Schreiber and Evan Jones. The film certainly had an unexpected turn of events towards the end that left the fans wondering what happened exactly. Well, we have got you covered with Den Of Thieves ending and some of the frequently asked questions about the same.

Time to put the pedal to the metal. Which heist is the most memorable to you? #DenofThieves pic.twitter.com/VAjFJMAM7t — Den Of Thieves (@Den_Of_Thieves) October 22, 2019

Den Of Thieves ending explained

Towards the end, Big Nick thinks he could arrest Merrimen’s crew at the Pico Rivera Savings & Loan but quickly figures out that something is different about this particular heist. Thing like the crew threatening to kill civilians was one of the indications that made this heist a different one. As Merrimen’s crew blow up a vault inside the bank, Big Nick realizes that the crew has escaped and that he'd been tricked. Merriman’s crew then get prepared for the most-awaited, Federal Reserve heist. But they had lost Donnie to Big Nick after the Pico Rivera Saving & Loan escape. The crew drops communication with Mack after learning about Donnie's detainment and attempts to escape with Bosco and Levi.

Den of Thieves' ending is then turned into a massive shootout during a traffic jam that explains the deaths of Merrimen, Bosco, and Levi. Also, Big Nick's discovers that the all stolen Federal Reserve money has been shredded. Not only that, but he also realizes that Donnie has managed to escape. This takes Big Nick to Ziggy's Hafbrau, the "neutral place" where he initially caught Donnie. The ending shows that Donnie was indeed the true mastermind behind all the heists and robberies. A small montage shows how Donnie had been collecting information on napkins and had gotten in touch with his former Marine pal, Merrimen, with a heist plan. Den of Thieves' ending shows how Donnie then plans to plot a diamond store robbery while staying in London.

Who is the guy at the end of Den of Thieves?

The man at the end of the movie is O'Shea Jackson Jr. who plays the role of Donnie. The star has managed to deliver an applaudable performance in this film. He managed to fool Big Nick by getting away with all the stolen money and the end shows his upcoming plans to rob a diamond store in London.

What did 50 Cent say at the end of Den of Thieves?

During the end of the film, all men from Merrimen’s crew were shot dead. One of them was 50 Cent who was playing the role of Enson Levoux. He was not able to say anything as he was shot by the police as he tried to escape the shootout along with Ray Merriman.

How did Donnie get the money in Den of Thieves?

After the escape, Big Nick realised that Donnie had been the real mastermind behind the robbery. He then figured out that Donnie has stashed all the stolen money in a second garbage truck for himself. He had successfully managed to pull off the heist by fooling Bick Nick with his cunning tactics and well-laid-out plan.

