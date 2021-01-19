50 Cent Mocks Young Buck After Latter Gets Embroiled In Another Controversy

American rapper 50 Cent and his former G-Unit bandmate Young Buck parted ways on a sour note. In what comes as a surprise, 50 Cent has launched yet another scathing attack on Young Buck. He took to Twitter to mock after reports of Young Buck having been allegedly caught with a transgender again. Read ahead to know more about 50 Cent's tweet against Young Buck.

Also read | Alec Baldwin Leaves Twitter, Says, 'Twitter Is Like A Party Where Everyone Screaming'

Also read | Dolly Parton's Birthday: Did You Know She Played Miley's Godmother On 'Hannah Montana'?

50 Cent mocks Young Buck again

50 Cent vs Young Buck

50 Cent tweeted a disrespectful post about Young Buck allegedly getting with a transgender again. His tweet comes after the latest episode of Unwine With Tasha K. In the episode, it was revealed that Young Buck got exposed as he was seen in a compromised position with another transgender woman. This is the second time this news about Young Buck's involvement with a transgender has come up.

Damn 😆this boy really different caught with another transgender contender pic.twitter.com/fHrkaw75z9 — 50cent (@50cent) January 18, 2021

50 Cent's followers went on to tweet about his cruel behaviour. One user said that he will kick somebody when they're down. While another user said that 50 Cent lives by the rule that if one has to destroy somebody, they destroy them completely. See their reactions here:

You still salty both Buck and Banks outshined you on Beg for Mercy? — Shane Young (@s_young18) January 18, 2021

50 hated when buck got a clothing deal, hated when he got a watch deal, hated when he asked for royalties he was taking behind their back. They put in enough work to live comfortably. I understand buck ain't a saint but this dude suck as a label owner — Knightmare🇳🇬 (@TheKnightmare16) January 18, 2021

If it’s one thing 50 gone do he gone kick you when you down — Donald Trump’s backup account (@NakaiDaflyest) January 18, 2021

It's one of the laws of power, when you destroy someone destroy completely. 50 lives by that — JoeChill919 (@JoeChill919) January 18, 2021

According to a report by Revolt, Buck revealed in an interview that he had not received his royalty check from G Unit records. This did not sit well with 50 Cent. To make up for this, Sha Money goes out and said that Young Buck makes $10 million in his career when he was actually just saying random numbers. Buck went on to add that 50 Cent used this line against him and said that he had been paid $10 million and he had spent it all. Sometime after this, 50 Cent went on Hot 97 which is one of the biggest platforms in the world and announced that Young Buck is no longer a part of G-Unit.

Young Buck caught with transgender

According to a report by Hot New Hip Hop50, the rapper was spotted first with a transgender in 2019. The transgender woman he was in a relationship with also claimed that they had been physical several times. She also claimed that the rapper would shoe up at her Nashville home at least once a week. Young Buck denied the news. He said that he has had enough of this. He also elaborated that the internet did nit make him and therefore cannot break him.

Also read | Kim Kardashian Focuses On Self Care As She Posts 'A Little Bathroom Selfie'

Also read | David Richardson, Writer Of Shows Like 'The Simpsons', 'F Is For Family', Passes Away

Image courtesy- @50cent and @buckshotz Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.