Kim Kardashian Focuses On Self Care As She Posts 'A Little Bathroom Selfie'

Kim Kardashian has been taking time for herself as rumours of an impending divorce from her husband, rapper and musician Kanye West have been circulating for a while. The social media star/aspiring lawyer who is 40, radiated confidence as she flaunted her flat abs and bombshell curves in skimpy brown underwear from her brand, Skims. Kim pouted and raked her hands through her caramel-highlighted hair in the mirror snapshot she captioned: 'Little Bathroom Selfie.' Check out her Instagram post here!

Read more| Kim Kardashian Is 'OK' With Kanye West Living Away From Her And Kids In Wyoming: Reports

Proving she could make the simplest thing sexy, the retired reality diva modelled a pair of boyish boxers with a sports bra and slinky jersey robe. And the 'selfie queen' knew just how to enhance her already unreal figure, jutting her hip to the side with elan. After sharing her Instagram post, Kim Kardashian also gave her fans a glimpse of what she ate for breakfast early morning. She started with a workout, sharing a snap of her mid-treadmill run and writing: 'Sprints this morning. I'm soooo tired but pushing through. Then, Kim fueled up with a nutritious breakfast of chia pudding with bananas and strawberries plus a 'vegan egg McMuffin' and pink-tinted ice drink. Take a look at some of her recent Instagram stories:

Read more| What Happened To Kim And Kanye? Details About Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Divorce

Pic Source: Kim Kardashian via Instagram

More insight on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce

According to The Daily Mail, it seems that the star was focusing on her self-care as the media continues to report that Kim and Kanye West are on the brink of breaking up and have been living apart for some time. Their sources have said that Kim and Kanye West's marriage is 'beyond repair' and that she is over her spouse's chaos. At this moment, her only focus is on her kids and her life. Several sources have claimed that the couple 'had no option' but to live separately in recent months because things got so 'downright toxic'. The last nail in the coffin for Kim and Kanye's relationship was when the latter had initiated a failed campaign to run for President of the United States, in the run-up to the U.S elections in 2020.

Read more| Kim Kardashian Feels 'humiliated' With Rumours, Asks Jeffree Star To Shut It Down

As reported by The Daily Mail, while the couple had intended to start their 2020 on a good note, the situation eventually turned to 'nasty blowups' and several confrontations. They particularly didn't want their kids to be exposed to 'this kind' of hostility, reported sources at The Daily Mail. Meanwhile, Kanye has been staying at his $14 million ranch in Wyoming, while Kim has been staying with the kids in Calabasas, California. Kim and Kanye, who tied the knot in 2014, share four children; daughters North (seven), and Chicago (two), and sons Saint (five) and Psalm (one).

Currently, Kim Kardashian's Instagram is all about the reality TV star recognizing her 'self-worth', as she is actively promoting her beauty products businesses such as her popular shapewear brand SKIMS and her thriving make-up line KKW Beauty. On Monday, January 18, Kim Kardashian's Instagram crossed 200 million followers, as the celebrity took to the 'gram to celebrate the milestone. Check it out here.

Read more| Are Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Planning Their Engagement In 2021? Know Here

According to Entertainment Online, they have been reportedly sharing Kanye West's side of the story where he had alleged that the 43-year-old Heartless hitmaker 'loves his extended family' and that he and the Kardashian-Jenner clan are 'super close.' But their sources claimed that Kim and Kanye's life is 'irreparable' and that the duo are not exactly on the same page when it comes to their 'future as a family'. Kim just wants her kids to have a normal relationship with their father, but she "doesn't want to get married to him".

The couple has also put a unified front on social media earlier this month, claiming 'they are done', according to sources at Page Six. Various sources alleged that Kim Kardashian has enlisted the services of Laura Wasser, the lawyer who also represented Angelina Jolie when she first left Brad Pitt in 2016. Laura had also previously represented Kim in her divorce from her second husband Kris Humphries whom she was infamously married to for just 72 days.

Promo Pic Source: Kim Kardashian/ Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.