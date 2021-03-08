'60 Minutes' Cast: Details About Current Hosts Of This News Magazine Broadcast

60 Minutes is a television news magazine broadcast on the CBS television network. The programme debuted in 1968 and was created by Don Hewitt and Bill Leonard. They choose to set it apart from other news programs by using a unique style of reporter-centred investigation.

60 minutes cast includes Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Bill Whitaker and John Dickerson as current hosts. The New York Times has called the show “one of the most esteemed news magazines on American television.” The IMDb rating for 60 minutes is 7.4 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of 60 minutes.

60 minutes cast

Lesley Stahl (host, 1991–present, co-editor)

Lesley is a journalist who spent most of her career with CBS News, where she began as a producer in 1971. She is recognised for her news and television investigations, and award-winning foreign reporting. She has earned various journalism awards for overall excellence in reporting. Before joining 60 Minutes, she served as a CBS News White House correspondent. She was the first woman to hold that job during the Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan presidencies.

Scott Pelley (host, 2003–present)

Scott is a journalist and author who has been a correspondent and anchor for CBS News for more than 31 years. He is the author of the 2019 book, Truth Worth Telling. He served as an anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News from 2011 to 2017, a period in which the broadcast achieved its highest ratings in more than a decade. He served as CBS News’s chief White House correspondent from 1997 to 1999.

Bill Whitaker (host, 2014–present)

Bill’s broadcast journalism career began in 1979 at KQED in San Francisco, California. Later, he became a correspondent for WBTV in Charlotte, North Carolina. He covered politics from 1985 to 1989 moving to Atlanta, Georgia. He joined CBS News as a reporter in 1984.

John Dickerson (2019–present)

John Dickerson was co-host of CBS This Morning along with Norah O'Donnell and Gayle King. He served as an interim anchor of the CBS Evening News. Previously, he covered politics at Time magazine for 12 years.

