'The Way West' Cast: Kirk Douglas, Robert Mitchum & Others Headline This Old Classic

Directed by Andrew V McLaglen, The Way West is a western film released back in 1967. The plot of the movie is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name penned by AB Guthrie Jr. The story of the film revolves around the life of a former US Senator who leads a wagon train of settler to Oregan, however, his autocracy leads to the growth of dissatisfaction amongst people with his leadership. Here, we have listed down intriguing details about the cast of the film.

The Way West Cast

Kirk Douglas as Sen. William J Tadlock

The Way West Cast features Kirk Douglas as the lead character Senator William J Tadlock. During their journey to Oregan, many decisions taken by him causes rage amongst the people eventually leading them to distrust his decisions. Eventually, his choices lead to his murder towards the end of the film.

Michael Witney as Johnnie Mack

Michael Witney plays the role of Johnnie Mack a newlywed who along with his wife Amanda travels to Oregan. His shy young wife Amanda fails to satisfy Johnnie’s needs and after being drunk she strays young Mercy McBee. Along with this, he also shoots a Sioux chief’s son, thinking it’s a wolf. Tadlock who knows no form of justice, hangs Johnnie leaving the travel party outraged.

Katherine Justice as Amanda Mack

Katherine Justice essays the role of Amanda Mack who eventually kills Tadlock. After plunging him to death, Amanda runs off into the desert. Departing in the parts unknown, widow Amanda’s remains a mystery in the end.

Richard Widmark as Lije Evans and Lola Albright as wife Rebecca

Joining on the expedition to Oregan are farmer Lije Evans and his wife Rebecca. During the journey, Tadlock destroys an antique clock which begins Rebecca Evan. Although wife Lije Evans refuses to abandon it, Tadlock ensues a fight between them. Tadlock retaliates their efforts by trying to shoot Evans, however, another family saves them. In the end, Rebecca Evans also discovers Tadlock’s grand plan and she abandons Tadlock to command back.

Michael McGreevey as Brownie Evans

The Way West Cast sees Michael McGreevey as Brownie Evans, the 16-year old son of Lije and Rebecca. Johnnie sins lead to Mercy being pregnant. On the trail, Brownie proposes to Mercy accepting her and the child as well.

