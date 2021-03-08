'Need For Speed' Cast: Meet The Cast And Crew Of The Racing Drama Flick

Need for Speed is an American action thriller that is adapted from a video game of the same name. Directed by Scott Waugh, the racing game drama flick released in 2014. The official synopsis of the movie on IMDb reads, "Fresh from prison, a street racer who was framed by a wealthy business associate joins a cross-country race with revenge in mind. His ex-partner, learning of the plan, places a massive bounty on his head as the race begins." The film received mixed reactions from the critics and the audience alike. Let's meet the Need for Speed characters and the actors.

Also Read: The Pianist Cast: List Of All The Actors And The Characters They Play In The WW II Drama

Need for Speed Cast

The cast of Need for Speed is:

Aaron Paul as Tobey Marshall

Aaron plays the lead role of Tobey in the film a former race car driver who is wrongly sent to prison for the death of his friend Pete as he is unable to prove his innocence. After serving 2 years in prison, Toby is released on parole and comes out to seek revenge on the actual murderer Dino by beating him in a race.

Dominic Cooper as Dino Brewster

Dominic plays the character of the antagonist Dino who purposely bumps into Pete car from behind as he realises that he is going to lose the race. After Pete's car bursts into flames immediately killing him, Dino flees from the scene. Dino is now a successful man and is engaged to Pete's sister Anita.

Also Read: 'Waterboy' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Played

Dakota Johnson as Anita

Anita is the sister of Pete and is unaware of Dino's involvement in her brother's death. Dakota Johnson plays the role of Anita who was Tobey's ex-girlfriend and is engaged to Dino but ultimately breaks it off with him after she comes to know how Dino killed her brother just to save his fragile ego.

Imogen Poots as Julia Madden

Imogen essays the character of Julia Madden who is a car broker and goes on to become Tobey's love interest in the movie. Julia waits for Tobey to come out of prison the second time surprising him with a 2015 Mustang.

Also Read: 'Marriage On The Rocks' Cast: List Of Actors And The Roles They Play In This Classic

Rami Malek as Finn

Finn is a part of Tobey's race car crew who is a computer genius. Rami as Finn monitors races and records games and provides Tobey with intel.

Ramon Rodriguez as Joe Peck

Ramon plays the role of Joe Peck another member of Tobey's crew and is the professional mechanic of the group.

Also Read: 'After We Fell' Movie Cast: Actors And The Characters They Portray In The Romantic Drama

Harrison Gilbertson as Pete Coleman

Harrison plays the role of Pete who was wrongfully killed by Dino in a car race. Pete is Anita's younger brother and Tobey's best friend.

Scott Mescudi as Maverick Jackson

Scott's character of Maverick Jackson is a pilot and a part of Tobey's crew. He boasts that he can fly a military helicopter that none of his friends believes and is tagged as "Liar One" by his gang. However, at the end of the film, he is able to prove that he can actually fly a military helicopter.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.