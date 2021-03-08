'Rakshasudu' Cast: Know All About Plot And Characters That Were A Part Of This Film

Rakshasudu is a psychological-thriller that released on August 2, 2019. The plot revolves around Arun Kumar who is forced into giving up on his dream career and hence, sets out to become a sub-inspector next to his brother-in-law, Prasad. He moves in with Prasad's family consisting of his sister Sapna and their daughter Siri. While working in the force, Arun learns of the abduction and murder of a teenage girl named Samyuktha.

Another girl gets abducted and the victim's family receives a mutilated doll's head. Arun studies the chain of events and identifies the similarities. When more girls get abducted and are killed including Arun's niece Siri, he traces the suspect to be a lady named Mary Fernandez, who is well-known for her magician's act as Annabella George. Fernandez's has one son Christopher who is affected by Werner Syndrome, which causes his appearance to age faster.

Arun learns that Christopher had only one friend in school, Sophie. When Sophie humiliates Christopher after he confesses his love for her, Mary gives her the same mutilated doll's head, which Sophie gives Christopher, as a gift, and murders her. It is later revealed that Mary and Christopher were a part of a car accident. It is assumed that Mary survived the accident and kills teenage girls to take revenge. Arun finds a vital clue that proves all the theories wrong.

'Rakshasudu' cast

Bellamkonda Sreenivas as Arun Kumar

Bellamkonda Sreenivas plays the main role in Rakshasudu cast, Arun Kumar. His character is a struggling filmmaker who wants to make movies in the psychological-thriller genre. Despite having good stories, Arun is forced into leaving his passion to pursue a career as a sub-inspector by his family. Once he becomes a police officer he works dedicatedly to find out the killer of the 15-year old teenage girls.

Anupama Parmeswaran as Krishnaveni

Anupama Parmeswaran plays the female lead of Rakshasudu movie's cast, Krishnaveni. Krishnaveni is Arun's niece's teacher. Krishnaveni has a speech deprived niece, Kavya. Both Krishnaveni and Kavya get attacked by the psycho killer when Arun enters the scene and saves them both.

Saravanan as Christopher and Mary Fernandez

Saravanan plays a double role in the movie as both Mary and Christopher Fernandez. He uses his aged appearance to his advantage by which he abducts girls and murders them brutally. He leaves a mutilated doll's head as the only clue for his victims' family.

