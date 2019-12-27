Drake Reveals What He Looks For In A Woman Amid Kylie Jenner Romance Rumours

Aubrey Drake Graham is a Canadian singer, rapper, producer, actor, songwriter, and businessman. Drake initially gained recognition as an actor on the teen drama television series Degrassi: The Next Generation in the year 2000. His debut studio album Thank Me Later released in the year 2010 and it debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200. Some of his notable work includes One Dance, Gods Plan, Nice For What, Hotline Bling, In My Feelings, and many more.

Recently in a two-hour-long interview with a reputed entertainment portal, Drake revealed what he looks for in a woman to settle down. In the same interview, he also opened about everything from romance to music to his feuds and controversies. Drake said he has not yet found the one despite discovering and exploring his relationship with a few women who came close.

When he was asked about being a hopeless romantic as he has stated it his song, Marvin’s Room, Drake retorted saying that he only used that line because people keep telling him that he cannot be single forever. Drake added when you look behind the curtain at someone’s relationship and you find that things aren’t how it seems to be. That is what his reaction to everyone who tells him that he should have settled by now.

Commenting on what he is looking in a woman to settle down with, Drake said that he loves his space, work, and routine and for him to break it for somebody, it would have to be a special person who will fit in his puzzle. Drake is looking for someone who is supportive of the things that he is currently doing and a person who has a good taste in music. Drake further added that it should be someone who he gets along with so much to the point that when they separate, he should feel like he cannot function properly without their presence.

Drake admitted that he has come close to finding the one, but nothing has ever seemed to be permanent. He said that it has happened a few time but he wasn’t able to hold onto it for some reason. Drake added that he is the captain of the ship and he is hoping to find someone who can just stand beside him at the wheel and help him steer while the journey continues until he has to pull over because that person is getting seasick.

Drake has been caught up in rumours of dating Kylie Jenner. Kylie Jenner was dating Travis Scott but the couple called it splits. Both of them have a daughter Stormi. Drake has reportedly dated many women before including Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez. Fans of the rapper loved his rapport with Rihanna a lot.

Watch the interview here:

