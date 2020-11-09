90 Day Fiance's Deavan Had Miscarriage Before Divorce, Says Hardship Reminded Of Blessings

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg recently revealed on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way that she had suffered a miscarriage a month before filing for divorce. The reality TV star further confessed that she was devastated after the tragic loss. She also revealed that the hardship reminded her to be grateful for the blessings she did have.

Deavan and Jihoon split

Deavan and Jihoon Lee had a rocky relationship on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. In fact, fans of the couple were shocked to see Deavan announcing her breakup with Jihoon even before the season ended. In a recent episode, Deavan revealed that a month before filing for divorce, she had a miscarriage.

Deavan reveals she had a miscarriage before filing for divorce

Deavan was heard saying in the confessional, “A few weeks ago, we found out I was pregnant again. At first, I was really scared, We just barely had Taeyang and we are definitely not financially stable for another one, but then I got really excited, stuff happens for a reason … A baby is always a blessing and I was accepting it and ready to do it."

The reality TV star further revealed that during her ultrasound check-up, she got a piece of upsetting news. Deavan stated that the doctors told her she had “lost the baby”. After the tragic loss, Deavan and Jihoon had a heart to heart conversation about the loss and how she had never anticipated going through anything of that sort. She added to her comments that “it was the hardest thing in my life”.

Deavan further added that her family helped her heal and stay strong. She was also heard saying on the show that the hardship reminded her to be grateful for the blessings she did have. She revealed that she felt that all of her differences with Jihoon were not worth the “petty little fights anymore”.

Deavan and Jihoon's relationship

Despite all of that, Deavan and Jihoon are not a couple anymore and their relationship did not last long. Deavan had filed for divorce with Jihoon in September. Fans of the couple saw the ups and downs of their relationship on television in the recent episodes even though the news about their breakup was out much before.

