Johnny Depp Allegedly "attacked" Amber Heard According To Recently Leaked 911 Call

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's bitter legal battle is still ongoing. An 'anonymous 911 call' from the case has now been released online. The call was shared online by a news organisation and was presented in court as a 'friend' calling the police right after Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's explosive fight their luxurious house in LA.

According to the news organisation's report, this call was made at the same time Amber Heard was allegedly being attacked by Johnny Depp. The caller claimed to be Amber Heard's 'friend' and mentioned that she was being attacked by her "boyfriend". The caller further added that Johnny Depp was physically assaulting Amber Heard. The caller then tells the police the address the Johnny Depp's house and the call ends.

Amber Heard's attorney presented this 911 call as evidence that the domestic violence claims against Johnny Depp were true. However, Johnny Depp's legal team found several "loopholes" based on this call and previous testimonies given by Amber Heard and her supporters. First, Depp's attorneys questioned the caller's identity and pointed out that she did not sound anything like Tillett Wright, who previously claimed to have made the 911 call. Moreover, the timeline of Tillett Wright's call did not match up with the 911 call that was recently released online.

According to Johnny Depp, it was Amber Heard who attacked him, not the other way around. He also described the fight that permanently damaged his finger. Johnny Depp also claimed that he initially lied about the finger to "protect" his former wife. This fight has now become the focal point of their legal battle. Johnny Depp has filed a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard after she accused him of domestic violence.

