Leonardo DiCaprio's Role In 'Catch Me If You Can' Was Offered To Johnny Depp; Read Trivia

Catch Me If You Can is a 2002 biographical crime movie helmed and bankrolled by Steven Spielberg. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks and Nathalie Baye in prominent roles. Catch Me If You Can is based on the life of Frank Abagnale, who before his 19th birthday, successfully performed cons worth millions of dollars by posing as a Pan American World Pilot. Here is fascinating trivia about this Leonardo DiCaprio's movie.

Catch Me If You Can trivia

Catch Me If You Can shows Frank Abagnale Jr. on the FBI’s most-wanted list. However, in real life, he never made that list as it is reserved for violent crimes only.

Steven Spielberg advised Amy Adams to pretend that she was starving to death and eating a cheeseburger while kissing Leonardo DiCaprio to get the scene perfect.

The FBI official who was chasing Frank was Joe Shea and he was the main inspiration for Carl Hanratty. However, Frank Abagnale Jr. used the pseudonym Sean O’ Reilly in his book as Joe was still working with the FBI.

According to the real Frank Abagnale Jr., approximately 80% of his book was true. Catch Me If You Can was made by combining many characters from his book.

Until real Frank saw Leonardo DiCaprio’s work in Catch Me If You Can, he didn’t think he was suave enough to play his role.

According to real Frank, after he ran out of the courtroom, he never saw or spoke to his father again. However, for the movie Catch Me If You Can, Spielberg thought it would be a better story to have him communicate with his father.

Leonardo DiCaprio's movie Catch Me If You Can was filmed in 52 days.

All road and concrete surfaces in Catch Me If You Can are wet in every shot, even though all the scenes were shot in sunny weather many cinematographers simply prefer the look of wet roads.

Catch Me If You Can was shot in 157 locations throughout North America.

Leonardo DiCaprio was an ironic choice to essay the lead role in the movie as Frank was known to have resembled an adult at a young age while in the Hollywood film industry, Leo is known for his young appearance despite his age.

Seventeen-year-old Frank tells Brenda he is 28 years old in the movie Catch Me If You Can, which was Leonardo DiCaprio’s true age while shooting the film.

According to the costume designer, Mary Zophres, Leonardo DiCaprio had 100 costume changes in the movie.

Steven Spielberg's original choice to essay the role of Frank Abagnale, Jr. was Johnny Depp.

The arrest scene in France was actually shot in Place Royale, Quebec City.

The names on the forged diploma from Harvard Medical School actually contained the signature of the then deans of both Harvard Medical School and Harvard School of Dental Medicine.

According to Box Office Mojo, Catch Me If You Can is the sixth highest-grossing movie for DreamWorks SKG.

