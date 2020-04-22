Leonardo DiCaprio Was 'tortured' By Johnny Depp On Sets Of 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape'?

Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio are two of the most popular and immensely talented actors of Hollywood. Both Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp worked with each other on the sets of What's Eating Gilbert Grape back in 1997 when they were merely 19 and 23 years old respectively.

Read on to know what Johnny Depp had to say about his experience working with Leonardo DiCaprio on the sets of What’s Eating Gilbert Grape while talking at the 31st annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2016.

When Depp admitted to "torturing" DiCaprio on sets of What's Eating Gilbert Grape?

Speaking at the film festival, Johnny Depp revealed that he respected Leonardo DiCaprio a lot though it might not have always come across that way on the sets of What's Eating Gilbert Grape. He went on to say that Leonardo DiCaprio worked really hard on that film, spent hours researching and he came on sets with a natural readiness in him. The Black Mass actor confessed that it was a hard time for him back then for some apparent reason and he took it all out on Leo by torturing him.

Johnny Depp went on to say that young Leonardo DiCaprio was always talking about his video games and occasionally asked for smokes. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor concluded by saying as he was going through a dark period and he would decline Leo’s request for a cigarette in a mean way.

On the other hand, Leonardo DiCaprio has time and again revealed that getting an opportunity to work with Johnny Depp at such a young age was like winning a lottery for him.

Other than Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape also featured the likes of Darlene Cates, Juliette Lewis and others in lead roles. The film went on to achieve great heights and was heavily appreciated by the audiences. Leonardo DiCaprio’s phenomenal performance won him two Best Supporting Actor nominations at both the Golden Globes and Academy Awards.

Check out the trailer of the film, What's Eating Gilbert Grape here below.

