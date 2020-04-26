Johnny Depp Turns Table Napkins Into A Bra Amid Self-isolation,leaves Fans In Splits;Watch

Within the fortnight of joining Instagram, Pirates Of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp seems to have mastered the content that he shares on social media. Earlier on Sunday, the actor shared a rather hilarious video showcasing his napkin folding skills while under self-quarantine in his home. The end of the video has Depp turning the napkins into a bra, making netizens laugh out loud.

The actor has captioned the post, "A little something... I’ve been working on whilst being a responsible quarantinor, quarantining. Thank you all for stopping by. See you soon. Love and respect, JD".

Have a look:

Fans have liked the video so much for Johnny Depp's 'mischievous' style of entertaining that they have termed it a 'masterpiece'. One of his fans wrote, "I was actually watching this with a smile on my face the whole time and I ended up laughing at the end of the video. I love you so much Johnny. Thank you so much for doing what you can to entertain people during these challenging and scary times. You honestly made my day. ♥️".

Right after his debut on Instagram, Johnny shared a video message for his fans and followers where he spoke about opening up a dialogue on social media amid the threat of 'the invisible enemy' coronavirus. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor also spoke about conditions that people all around the world are facing. He spoke about people losing their jobs and daily income as well as of people who are unprotected on the streets. Johnny Depp urged his fans to stay safe during the pandemic and the COVID-19 lockdown and stated that people should use this time to learn new things.

Have a look:

