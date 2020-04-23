'Aquaman' Makers Slammed By Johnny Depp Fans After They Wish Amber Heard On Her Birthday

Hollywood News

'Aquaman' makers were recently slammed online by Johnny Depp fans after they wished Amber Heard for her birthday. Amber played the role of Mera in the film.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
aquaman

Yesterday, April 22, 2020, was the 34th birthday of actor Amber Heard. On the occasion of her birthday, the makers of Aquaman wished her online, as she played the role of 'Mera' in the film. However, Johnny Depp fans were not pleased by this and slammed the filmmakers for "supporting" Amber Heard.

Aquaman makers slammed for wishing Amber Heard by Johnny Depp fans

Also Read | "Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 petition" gains support after audio clip scandal

For those unaware, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard recently went through a bitter divorce settlement. During the course of their divorce case, it was revealed that Amber Heard had been abusive towards Johnny Depp when they were still together. Which is why, when the makers of Aquaman wished Amber Heard for her birthday, fans were sorely disappointed. 

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio was 'tortured' by Johnny Depp on sets of 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape'?

Many fans took to Twitter to slam DC and the makers of Aquaman for 'supporting' Amber Heard. Moreover, many netizens also called Amber Heard an 'abuser' and supported Johnny Depp in their comments. Here is what fans had to say when the makers of Aquaman wished Amber Heard for her birthday.

Also Read | Aquaman 2' writer hints at Black Manta storyline for sequel

Also Read | Amber Heard might get sacked from 'Aquaman 2' cast due to Johnny Depp controversy

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories