'Aquaman' Makers Slammed By Johnny Depp Fans After They Wish Amber Heard On Her Birthday

Yesterday, April 22, 2020, was the 34th birthday of actor Amber Heard. On the occasion of her birthday, the makers of Aquaman wished her online, as she played the role of 'Mera' in the film. However, Johnny Depp fans were not pleased by this and slammed the filmmakers for "supporting" Amber Heard.

For those unaware, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard recently went through a bitter divorce settlement. During the course of their divorce case, it was revealed that Amber Heard had been abusive towards Johnny Depp when they were still together. Which is why, when the makers of Aquaman wished Amber Heard for her birthday, fans were sorely disappointed.

Happy Birthday Amber Heard! Here's to a fin-tastic day 💙 pic.twitter.com/mfUqVzozLE — Aquaman Movie (@aquamanmovie) April 22, 2020

Many fans took to Twitter to slam DC and the makers of Aquaman for 'supporting' Amber Heard. Moreover, many netizens also called Amber Heard an 'abuser' and supported Johnny Depp in their comments. Here is what fans had to say when the makers of Aquaman wished Amber Heard for her birthday.

Abusers don't deserve fin-tastic days. — Jedi Lukee (@I__Jedi) April 22, 2020

I think you meant to say "Here's to fin-ishing the rest of the films without her"#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JusticeForJohnny — Brian McPherson (@ThatBrianFella) April 22, 2020

Disgusting. If she was a man, she would be fired by now. — palôma strike ➹⚯͛ (@siriustiltskin) April 22, 2020

This woman has admitted multiple times to abusing her husband, she’s been arrested for abusing her wife but sure, let’s tweet about her because she’s pretty and keeps male fans watching. Women never face to consequences for their actions when it comes to being known abusers. 🙄 — Strawberry Fields. (@sunflxwervolsix) April 22, 2020

I'm seriously astonished seeing your desperation for celebrating an admitted proven abuser's damn birthday. — 🐦 T w e e t i e B i r d 🐦 (@Sarah_Zarin) April 22, 2020

