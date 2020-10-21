A Bronx Tale Cast: Read On All About The Cast Of Robert De Niro Starrer

Quick links:
A Bronz Tale is a 1993 released crime drama which saw the directorial debut of actor Robert De Niro. The movie showcased an ensemble cast of Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri, Lillo Brancato, Francis Capra, Taral Hicks, Kathrine Narducci, Joe Pesci. The film is all about a hardworking father who gets worried after his teen son befriends a local gangster, The movie was appreciated widely for the acting as well as for De Niro's direction. The movie was adapted from the actor in the movie, Chazz Palminteri's play of the same name, that was conducted in 1989. A Bronx Tale released in 1993. Read on to know about A Bronx Tale cast.
ALSO READ | Where Is 'Tremors Shrieker Island' Filmed? All About The Michael Gross, Jon Heder Starrer
2020 our lives changed and the world looks very different!! This is a set up, without hope and faith there’s nothing!! This woman will consistently find the positive in it all!! We can let distractions take us out, or work hard to perfect that which makes you and win!!🥰#fearlessgoals #eveninthisseason
ALSO READ| Elated Suriya Expresses Joy On Twitter As Brother Karthi Is Blessed With A Baby Boy
The Cast of A Bronx Tale also included several other actors as mention below. The movie went on to receive nominations and awards in many awards shows later. Here is a list of A Bronx Tale movie characters.
ALSO READ| Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Planning To Get Back Together? IG Post Sparks Romance Rumours
ALSO READ| 'Tremors: Srieker Island' Cast Net Worth Will Leave You 'shaken'; See Details
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.