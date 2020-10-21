Last Updated:

A Bronx Tale Cast: Read On All About The Cast Of Robert De Niro Starrer

A Bronx Tale Cast - Read on all about the cast of Robert De Niro & Chazz Palminteri starrer. The American crime drama film was released on September 29, 1993.

A Bronz Tale is a 1993 released crime drama which saw the directorial debut of actor Robert De Niro. The movie showcased an ensemble cast of Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri, Lillo Brancato, Francis Capra, Taral Hicks, Kathrine Narducci, Joe Pesci. The film is all about a hardworking father who gets worried after his teen son befriends a local gangster, The movie was appreciated widely for the acting as well as for De Niro's direction. The movie was adapted from the actor in the movie, Chazz Palminteri's play of the same name, that was conducted in 1989. A Bronx Tale released in 1993. Read on to know about A Bronx Tale cast.

Robert De Niro as Lorenzo

  • Robert De Niro played the role of Lorenzo, who is an MTA bus driver working in Belmont. He resides in a working-class Italian-American neighbourhood in Bronx locality. He is shown as a simple, hardworking man who lives a peaceful life with his wife and a nine-year-old son named Calogero. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chazz Palminteri as Sonny

  • Chazz Palminteri is an acclaimed actor and theatre artist. It was his play of the same name, that inspired Robert De Niro to make a film after all. Robert De Niro who plays one of the lead roles in the film has also directed the film. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lillo Brancato, Jr. as Calogero 

  • Lillo Brancato Junior played the role of Calogero in the movie. The actor was 17 years old when he played Robert De Niro's son in the film. 

Francis Capra as Calogero (age 9)

  • Apart from the above three main leads of the film, the cast of A Bronx tale saw, Francis Capra playing the role of Calogero's younger version in the movie. 

Taral Hicks as Jane

  • Taral Hicks played the role of Jane in the movie, who was Calogero's love interest in the film. 

Kathrine Narducci as Rosina

  • A Bronx Tale cast also includes Kathrine Narducci playing the role of Rosina in the movie. She portrays the role of Robert De Niro's wife in the film.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Other 'A Bronx Tale movie cast' 

The Cast of A Bronx Tale also included several other actors as mention below. The movie went on to receive nominations and awards in many awards shows later. Here is a list of A Bronx Tale movie characters. 

  • Clem Caserta as Jimmy Whispers
  • Frank Pietrangolare as Danny K.O
  • Joe Pesci as Carmine
  • Alfred Sauchelli Jr. as Bobby Bars
  • Robert D'Andrea as Tony Toupee
  • Eddie Montanaro as Eddie Mush
  • Fred Fischer as JoJo The Whale
  • Dave Salerno as Frankie Coffeecake
  • Joe D'Onofrio as Slick
  • Louis Vanaria as Crazy Mario
  • Domenick Lombardozzi as Nicky Zero

