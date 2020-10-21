A Bronx Tale Cast: Read On All About The Cast Of Robert De Niro Starrer

A Bronz Tale is a 1993 released crime drama which saw the directorial debut of actor Robert De Niro. The movie showcased an ensemble cast of Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri, Lillo Brancato, Francis Capra, Taral Hicks, Kathrine Narducci, Joe Pesci. The film is all about a hardworking father who gets worried after his teen son befriends a local gangster, The movie was appreciated widely for the acting as well as for De Niro's direction. The movie was adapted from the actor in the movie, Chazz Palminteri's play of the same name, that was conducted in 1989. A Bronx Tale released in 1993. Read on to know about A Bronx Tale cast.

ALSO READ | Where Is 'Tremors Shrieker Island' Filmed? All About The Michael Gross, Jon Heder Starrer

Robert De Niro as Lorenzo

Robert De Niro played the role of Lorenzo, who is an MTA bus driver working in Belmont. He resides in a working-class Italian-American neighbourhood in Bronx locality. He is shown as a simple, hardworking man who lives a peaceful life with his wife and a nine-year-old son named Calogero.

Chazz Palminteri as Sonny

Chazz Palminteri is an acclaimed actor and theatre artist. It was his play of the same name, that inspired Robert De Niro to make a film after all. Robert De Niro who plays one of the lead roles in the film has also directed the film.

Lillo Brancato, Jr. as Calogero

Lillo Brancato Junior played the role of Calogero in the movie. The actor was 17 years old when he played Robert De Niro's son in the film.

Francis Capra as Calogero (age 9)

Apart from the above three main leads of the film, the cast of A Bronx tale saw, Francis Capra playing the role of Calogero's younger version in the movie.

Taral Hicks as Jane

Taral Hicks played the role of Jane in the movie, who was Calogero's love interest in the film.

Kathrine Narducci as Rosina

A Bronx Tale cast also includes Kathrine Narducci playing the role of Rosina in the movie. She portrays the role of Robert De Niro's wife in the film.

ALSO READ| Elated Suriya Expresses Joy On Twitter As Brother Karthi Is Blessed With A Baby Boy

Other 'A Bronx Tale movie cast'

The Cast of A Bronx Tale also included several other actors as mention below. The movie went on to receive nominations and awards in many awards shows later. Here is a list of A Bronx Tale movie characters.

Clem Caserta as Jimmy Whispers

Frank Pietrangolare as Danny K.O

Joe Pesci as Carmine

Alfred Sauchelli Jr. as Bobby Bars

Robert D'Andrea as Tony Toupee

Eddie Montanaro as Eddie Mush

Fred Fischer as JoJo The Whale

Dave Salerno as Frankie Coffeecake

Joe D'Onofrio as Slick

Louis Vanaria as Crazy Mario

Domenick Lombardozzi as Nicky Zero

ALSO READ| Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Planning To Get Back Together? IG Post Sparks Romance Rumours

ALSO READ| 'Tremors: Srieker Island' Cast Net Worth Will Leave You 'shaken'; See Details

Promo Image courtesy: Robert De Niro Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.