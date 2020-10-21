Elated Suriya Expresses Joy On Twitter As Brother Karthi Is Blessed With A Baby Boy

Suriya Sivakumar is a popular name in the Tamil film industry. The actor recently took to his Twitter handle to share the good news of his brother Karthi becoming the father of a baby boy. He tweeted the news and thanked the entire medical team involved in the process. Take a look at his tweet:

“We are blessed,” says Suriya on Twitter

We are blessed! Thank you yet again Dr. Nirmala Jayashankar and team ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ™ðŸ½ https://t.co/gpzkWZQIYF — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 20, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Suriya not only added a heartfelt caption but also shared brother Karthi's tweet. Karthi's tweet mentioned how he was blessed with a baby boy and how grateful he felt to the team of doctors and nurses. He also thanked them for the life-changing experience. Take a look at his tweet:

Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can’t thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. ðŸ™ðŸ½ need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god! — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 20, 2020

The actor later asked everyone to bless their little boy and then thanked God for blessing them. Suriya’s fans were glad to hear the good news and congratulated him on becoming an uncle of a baby boy. The fans also tagged Karthi in their wishes. Take a look at the wishes that came pouring in following Suriya's Twitter post:



All about Suriya

While everyone knows about Suriya Sivakumar’s brother, not many of his fans know about his other family members. His brother Karthi is a well-known Tamil actor who has been a part of many successful Tamil projects. His father Sivakumar is a popular Tamil artist who has predominantly worked in Tamil cinema and TV industry. His mother’s name is Lakshmi. Sivakumar and Lakshmi have three children namely Suriya, Karthi and Brindha. Suriya is married to popular Tamil actor Jyothika and has two kids. The couple dated for several years and got married in the year 2006. While Karthi and Suriya are actors, sister Brindha is paving her way to establishing herself as a singer in the Tamil movie industry.

Suriya has been paired with his wife Jyothika in many movies namely Perazhagan, Poovellam Kettuppar, Jackpot, Maayavi, Uyirile Kalanthathu, to name a few. Some of the other movies of Suriya includes Pithamagan, Aaru, Kuselan, Aadhavan, Pasanga 2, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Avan Ivan, etc.

Promo pic credit- Suriya and Karthi Instagram

