Where Is 'Tremors Shrieker Island' Filmed? All About The Michael Gross, Jon Heder Starrer

Tremors: Shrieker Island is the 7th film in the Tremors franchise which recently released on October 20th. The movie is also referred to as Tremors 7 or, as it was formerly known, Island Fury. The American monster film is directed by Don Michael Paul and stars Michael Gross and Jon Heder in the lead roles. The movie was released in a direct-to-video format where the film is directly released to the public as a home video format rather than a theatrical release. The film has also been released on Netflix as well. The monster movie focuses on the Graboids which has been bought to the island by a rich guy, however, the animal is dangerous and Burt Grummer has to save the day finally. Read on to know 'Where is Tremors Shrieker island filmed?'

ALSO READ| Where Is Pulimurugan Filmed? Know Where The Mohanlal Starrer Was Shot

Tremors Shrieker Island filming location

The filming of Tremors Shrieker Island took place in Thailand, according to MovieWeb portal. The filming started in November last year and was wrapped up in a month. The lead actor Gross had earlier confirmed the same on his Facebook page as well. The exact locations of the movie's filming have not been announced, however, actor Jackie Cruz was seen posing in Krabi Island of Thailand, indicating that the film production would have taken in or near the islands itself. Here are few pics from the cast of Tremors Shrieker Island movie showcasing their time in Thailand, and some behind-the-scenes of their shoots.

ALSO READ| Where Is 'Man With A Plan' Filmed? Read To Know Where The Famous 2016 Sitcom Was Shot

Actor Jackie Cruz shared her video from Krabi, Thailand a while ago on her Instagram account. Take a look.

Michael Gross even shared the film shooting's wrap up news on his Facebook account. The pic is a group picture of the cast of Tremore Shrieker Island while they were shooting for their movie in Thailand.

Even actor Matthew Douglas, who plays a small role in the film, shared a small snippet from behind the scenes of the film's shooting time in Thailand. The complete film was wrapped up in Thailand itself.

ALSO READ| Where Was 'Stranger Things' Filmed? Here Are Major Season 3 Filming Locations

Tremor Shrieking Island cast

Michael Gross as Burt Gummer

Jon Heder as Jimmy

Jackie Cruz as Freddie

Richard Brake as Bill

Caroline Langrishe as Jas

Cassie Clare as Anna

Sahajak Boonthanakit as Mr Bowtie

ALSO READ| Where Was Scream Filmed? Check Out The Neve Campbell-starrer Scream Filming Locations

Promo Image courtesy: Tremorsmovies Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.