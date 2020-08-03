'A Call To Spy' Trailer: Radhika Apte Entices As The Determined Espionage Noor Inayat Khan

The makers of the Radhika Apte starrer A Call To Spy has finally unveiled its trailer. The trailer is set against the backdrop of World War 2 and narrates a true story of some courageous women who were recruited as spies by the administration of Winston Churchill to foil the Nazi operations in France. Radhika plays Noor Inayat Khan in the film, a pacifist who can be seen fighting the war and is then recruited as espionage for the same.

Radhika Apte plays Noor Inayat Khan

The actor has perfectly aced her look as Noor in the film and her performance comes across as compelling in the trailer. A Call To Spy trailer promises to celebrate these unsung women who had showed incredible bravery and determination in this challenging mission. Apart from Radhika, a Call to Spy boasts of some other talented female cast members like Vera Atkins who essays the role of Stana Katic, Sarah Megan Thomas who plays Virginia Hall in the film. Sarah has also penned the screenplay of the movie.

Talking about Radhika's character in the movie, Noor Inayat Khan was a Brit born in Russia to Indian Muslim father, Inayat Khan, who was a descendant of Tipu Sultan and a teacher of Sufism, and an American mother, Pirani Ameena Begum. The actor can be seen getting into the nuances of her character flawlessly in terms of the looks as well as the mannerisms in the trailer. She has also sported a wig in the movie to get the subtle details of her character right.

Movie directed by Lydia Deal Pilcher

The film is helmed by Lydia Deal Pilcher. The movie is bankrolled by Sarah Megan Thomas. The movie is slated to release on October 2, 2020. According to media reports, the director of the movie had assisted Radhika to strike a balance between all the details and finding the character. Meanwhile, as per reports, the Ghoul actor also felt blessed to portray someone in the World War. The film, A Call to Spy premiered on June 21, 2019, worldwide at the Edinburgh International Film Festival. The movie is an inspiration from the lives of the three women, who worked relentlessly as spies in the Prime Minister's Secret Army.

