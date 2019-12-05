Katy Perry: A Few Instances When The Singer Impressed Fans With Her Food Outfits

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson popularly known as Katy Perry is an American songwriter and singer. The singer released her first album under her name Katy Hudson in the year 2001 which commercially did not work out well for her. Katy Perry rose to fame after releasing her second album in the year 2008. The album contained her hit singles I Kissed a Girl and Hot Cold. The singer has won many awards which includes a Brit Award, a Juno Award, five American Music Awards, four Guinness World Records and many more. Her hit singles include Roar, Dark Horse, Firework, Wide Awake, Part of me, and many more. She made it to the list of the highest-earning women in music from 2011-2018 by Forbes.

Katy Perry, apart from singing is also popular for her experimental fashion sense. She keeps giving her fans and followers major fashion goals. There are many instances where Katy Perry slayed in a food outfit and impressed her fans and followers. Here is a compilation of her food outfits.

Strawberry Milkshake

Katy Perry, in her recent music video, became a strawberry milkshake. She is seen dancing and grooving in the video. Fans and followers of the singer were impressed by her milkshake look.

Hamburger

Katy Perry became a Hamburger which was designed by Jeremy Scott. The detail work of the hamburger was such that it looked splendid on her. Her hamburger look gave major fashion goals to her fans and followers.

Cheetos

Katy Perry blew the minds of her fans and followers by her 2014 Halloween costume. She literally became a Cheeto. Her orange costume included a purse made out of a Cheetos bag.

