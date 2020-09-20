A History Of Kylie Jenner's Parent Company Coty's Ties With The Kardashian Family

Kylie Jenner's makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics has been hitting headlines for infamous reasons. Kylie Cosmetics' parent company, Coty is facing a lawsuit over allegedly "inflating" the value of Jenner's beauty brand and misleading shareholders. In light of the lawsuit, let us take a look at a history of the parent company's ties with the Kardashian family.

Kylie Cosmetics getting sued

Kylie Cosmetics' parent company, Coty owns a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics. As stated in InStyle, the outlet reported that Coty shareholder Crystal Garrett-Evans filed a lawsuit in New York federal court on September 4. The proposal stated that Coty engaged in "a fraudulent scheme and course of business that operated [to deceive] purchasers of Coty shares by disseminating materially false and/or misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts … about Coty’s business, operations, and prospects". The case also claims that Coty "overpaid" for the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics acquisitions, after not properly evaluating the value of the brands.

Kris selling her Hidden Hills mansion

This wasn't the first time Kylie Cosmetics' parent company Coty collaborated with the Kardashian family. In August 2020, Kylie's mother Kris Jenner sold her Hidden Hills mansion to Coty CEO Peter Harf's daughter Katharina Harf. Coty no only has a majority stake in Kylie Jenner’s brand, Kylie Cosmetics, for $600 million but also a 20% stake in Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty for $200 million this year. As per reports by Variety, Katharina Harf bought the 9,459-square-foot mansion for $15 million. This was an off-market deal.

Kris Jenner had purchased the estate in less than three years for $9.9 million. The mansion consists of a total of six bedrooms and eight bathrooms throughout the house. Most of the suite bedrooms are located on the second floor, while it also has a second family room and a gym.

Kylie Jenner faces backlash

Meanwhile, recently, Kylie Jenner faced backlash for showcasing pics from a recent trip to Paris, at the time when the destination was prohibited for American tourists amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner visited Paris for a one-day meeting with executives from Coty. She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories and feed. In these photos, the star can be seen in a spot overlooking the city. Fans also trolled her for not wearing a mask.

