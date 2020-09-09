Kylie Jenner Gives A Peek Into Her Make-up Transformation During 'Sailor' Photoshoot

On September 8, American model Kylie Jenner shared a BTS video from the LA sets of her Sailor Summer cosmetics collection, which launched on August 31. The video gave a detailed insight into Kylie's before and after transformation from no make-up and sweats to real-life pin-up. As the video started, Kylie stepped out of her car and was seen in a casual avatar as she was sporting a white hoodie teamed with a pair of grey-colour track pants.

Kylie Jenner's Sailor photoshoot

As the video progressed, Jenner expressed her excitement and said, "the collection is so cute and its definitely one of my favourites". While being primped, Jenner asserted, "I do feel like shooting during COVID time is really different. We all get tested a day before our shoots". She further continued and said, "We do, like, a rapid test just so everyone feels comfortable. We have more of a closed set, so just like the bare minimum of people. And then everyone gets their temperature checked before we come in".

Meanwhile, talking during the video, Chef K said that they were preparing Kylie's favourite salads - taco turkey salad, Chinese chicken salad and a chicken bowl with veggies. Adding more to the same, Chef K stated that for pudding, they had made cookies and banana bread while jokingly saying, 'And whatever else she wants!'.

On the other side, photographer Greg Swales also shared the shoot plan in the seven-minute-long blog video. As the video progressed further, the viewers saw the Kylie Cosmetics CEO's glam squad; make-up artist Ariel Tejada and two hairstylists. In the first look, Kylie opted for a white top and tiny anchor necklace while for the second look she wore a red and white striped cropped top.

Watch the BTS video below:

Kylie Jenner's Sailor Summer collection

A day after the launch, the 23-year-old entrepreneur took to the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page to thank her shoppers for their business and encourage people to share their makeup looks. She captioned the image and wrote, "Thanks for all the love on the Sailor Collection. I can't wait to see all your looks! xo, Kylie". The collection offers a matte lip kit, high gloss, and an eyeshadow palette, along with new cat-eye falsies and her first eyeshadow sticks; it is officially on sale at KylieCosmetics.com.

