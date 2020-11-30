'A League Of Their Own' Cast: Know Everything About The Characters From The 1992 Film

A League Of Their Own was one of the most inspirational sports films of the 90s. Due to its witty and dramatic narrative, the audiences loved the film and it garnered tremendous positive reviews. The film is now present in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for being historically, culturally and aesthetically significant. The huge cast of the film made sure to deliver the message they were going for and earned tremendous praise for their work. Thus, here is a look at the A League Of Their Own cast

Take a look at the cast of A League Of Their Own

Geena Davis as Dottie Hinson

Geena Davis plays the role of Dottie in the film who acts as one of the main characters. She attends the All American Girls Pro Baseball League exhibit Hall of Fame to glance upon the players of the past. She watches her teammates on the wall which gives her a throwback to 1943 when the World War forced the shutdown of all Major Baseball leagues. It is from there that the movie begins and she sets out to recruit a new team to restart the AAGPBL. Her portrayal of Dottie was much appreciated by critics and also had fans asking "Who is the blonde in a league of their own?"

Tom Hanks as Jimmy Dugan

Tom Hanks plays the character of Dugan who is loosely based on the real-life AAGPBL coach Jimmie Foxx. Both, the real and reel life characters were alcoholics and did not take the women’s league seriously. In the film, Dugan treats the offer to coach the woman’s team as a joke. However, as the film progresses, things begin to change for the lousy yet talented coach.

Lori Petty as Kit Keller

Kit played by Lori Petty is the sister of Dottie. She too is quite talented in Baseball; however, family restrictions force her to not dive deeper into the sport. However, the sisters manage to change their family's mind somehow and head for the try-outs which are held in Chicago. The story begins its pace from thereon.

Madonna as Mae Mordabito

Sensational singer Madonna makes her appearance in the film as Mae Mordabito. She encounters both Dottie and Kit when the sisters are heading out to Harvey Field in Chicago for their try-outs. She plays the role of a taxi dancer named “All the way Mae”.

Jon Lovitz as Ernie Capadino

When Walter Harvey persuades the board to bankroll the women’s league, a number of obstructions rise in his way. However, after constant effort, Jon Lovitz's character Ernie Capadino comes to his aid. Once the board accepts the sanction for the women’s league, Ernie is appointed as the head to recruit players.

