'Kakshi Amminipilla' Cast: From Senior To Debutant Actors Of The Film, Here's A Full List

Kakshi: Amminippilla is 2019 Malayalam language film. The film did great at the box office for its satirical comedy. The film was directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and the screenplay was written by Sanilesh Sivan. The story followed the life of a couple amidst a divorce and their unusual court proceedings causing a lot of drama in their life. The Kakshi Amminipilla's characters are very well brought to life by the cast of Kakshi Amminipilla. If you are wondering about the cast as well, read all the details of the cast members and the characters they play in the movie.

Kakshi Amminipilla cast: List of all the actors and the characters they play in the movie

Asif Ali as Advocate Pradeepan Manjodi

Asif Ali plays the role of Pradeepan Manjodi in the film. Pradeepan is the protagonist of the film. He is the advocate who helps Amminippilla in the film. Some of the other notable pieces of work of Asif Ali are Unda, Traffic and the 2015 Amar, Akbar, Anthony directed by Nadrisha.

Ahamed Siddique as Shajith Kumar Amminippilla

Shajith Kumar Amminippilla is the helpless chap who marries Kanthi because of his family pressure. This role is amazingly played by Ahamed Siddique in the movie and adds to the comedic relief to the movie. Some of the other notable works of the actor are Gangster, Kerala Cafe and Thaattathin Marayathu.

Fara Shibla as Kanthi Sivadasan

Fara Shibla plays the role of Kanthi Sivadasan in the movie. She is the wife of Amminippilla and is stuck in this weird marriage which is now between a divorce. Unlike other members of the cast, Fara Shibla is fairly new in the industry and debuted in this very movie. Interestingly she played the role of an advocate her next film Safe which also released in 2019. She has only been a part of these two films as of now but might be seen in many more films in future.

Basil Joseph as Adv. Pilakul Shamsu

Basil Joseph plays the role of Pilakul Shamsu another advocate of the film's cast. Basil Joseph is known for his humour. He is an actor and director as well. Some of his popular movies are Kunjiramayanam and Godha.

Vijayaraghavan as Adv. RP

Vijayaraghavan plays the role of Advocate RP. The senior advocate who looks tough but really just adds more essence to the comedy and drama. Some other popular films of the actor are Kammara Sambhavam, Ramji Rao Speaking and Oru Vadakkan Selfie.

