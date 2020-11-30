'Eega' Movie Cast: See The Stars Of The Telugu Fantasy Action Directed By SS Rajamouli

Eega is a Telugu and Tamil language film that released in the year 2012. Directed by Bahubali fame, SS Rajamouli, the film revolves around the fantasy action genre. The film's narrative is in the form of a bedtime story told by a father to his daughter. Its protagonist Nani, who is in love with his neighbour Bindu, is murdered by a wealthy businessman named Sudeep, who is attracted to Bindu and considers Nani a rival. Nani reincarnates as a housefly and tries to avenge his death and protect Bindu from an obsessive Sudeep. Read on to know about Eega movie cast.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran's Next Malayalam Film 'Kuruthi' Shoot Date And Star Cast Announced

Also Read | 'Dear Christmas' Cast: Melissa Joan Hart, John Priestley And Other Stars Of The Rom-com

Cast of Eega movie

Who is the villain in Eega movie?

Eega movie cast includes Sudeepa in the lead role where he plays the villain. He portrays the negative character of Sudeep in the film. The actor is famous for his work in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Kannada for three consecutive years for his films Huchcha, Nandhi and Swathi Muthu. Since 2013, he has been hosting the television reality show Bigg Boss Kannada. His famous films include Sparsha, Huchcha, Nandhi and Kempe Gowda.

Nani

The cast of Eega movie includes Nani, who plays the character of Nani. He is murdered by Sudeep in the film and reincarnates as a fly. He is mostly known for his films in the Telugu language but has occasionally worked in Tamil films as well. His successful projects include Ride, Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu, Ala Modalaindi, Pilla Zamindar, Yevade Subramanyam, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha and Gentleman. Nani also hosted the second season of the Telugu reality TV show Bigg Boss.

Also Read | '5 Star Christmas' Cast: Take A Look At All The Actors & Their Other Films

Also Read | Kiccha Sudeepa Shares Stage With 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' Host Nagarjuna; Calls It 'splendid'

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha plays the role of Bindu. The Tamil and Telugu film actor is a very popular name in the South Indian film industry. She made her debut with the 2010 romance film, titled Ye Maaya Chesave. Samantha is the second actor ever to win both the Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress and the Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actress in the same year, for her performances in the films Neethaane En Ponvasantham and Eega. Her famous films include Dookudu, Kaththi, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Mersal and Theri.

Also Read | Rana's Break Down To Vijay's Revelation; Things That Happened On Samatha Akkineni's Show

Who is the music director of Eega?

The music of the film has been given by M.M. Keeravani. He is a composer, lyricist as well as a playback singer. His work spans over Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. Keervaaani was awarded National Film Award for Best Music Direction for the 1997 Telugu film Annamayya. He is also a recipient of eight Filmfare Awards, eleven state Nandi Awards and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award.

Image Credits: priya_cuteangel_sam instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.