'From Russia With Love' Cast: Sean Connery To Daniela Bianchi, Actors Starred In The Film

From Russia with Love is the second movie of the James Bond franchise which was released back in 1963. The British Spy film was helmed by Terence Young and bankrolled under the banner of Eon Productions. Starring Sean Connery in the lead role, the plot of the movie was based on Ian Fleming’s 1957 novel of the same name. Here, we have detailed everything about the main cast of From Russia with Love.

From Russia with Love cast:

Sean Connery as James Bond

From Russia with Love cast sees Sean Connery reprising the lead role of James Bond, an MI6 secret agent. In the film, he searches a Lektor cryptographic device which has the potential to wreck the entire world. Sean Connery aka James Bond also tackles the SPECTRE, a secret crime organisation who aims at finding the cryptographic device to cause havoc.

Daniela Bianchi as Tatiana Romanova

Daniela Bianchi is essaying the role of Tatiana Romanova. She is a Soviet Consulate clerk, however, later in the film, she becomes James’ love interest. Bianchi’s dialogues were dubbed by an uncredited artist, Barbara Jefford.

Pedro Armendariz as Ali Kerim Bey

Pedro Armendariz features as Ali Kerim Bey in From Russia with Love cast. In the film, he plays the head of MI6 station T which is located in Istanbul. MI6 is the organisation that deploys James Bond to stop the heinous crime which can harm the entire world.

Lotte Lenya as Rosa Klebb

From Russia with Love cast includes Lotte Lenya as Rosa Klebb aka SPECTRE No.3. She is a former SMERSH colonel who joins the destructive SPECTRE. Rosa Klebb is one of the operatives of the criminal organisation.

Robert Shaw as Donald “Red Grant”

Robert Shaw is playing the main antagonist in the film. He essays the role of Donal “Red” Grant, who is the cunning SPECTRE assassin. He is also one of the main Bond enemies in the film.

About From Russia With Love

From Russia with Love was a critical as well as commercial success. According to Movies Fandom, the film was made on a budget of $2 million and went on to garner $78 million at the box office. On IMDb, the movie has earned around 7.4-star rating.

