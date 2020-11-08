A List Of Awards, Nominations Will Smith Has Won For His Contribution To Music

Will Smith is one of the finest American artists best known for being an actor, rapper as well as a producer. The actor has been a part of several successful projects when it comes to music and movies. He has received several awards and nominations for his amazing contribution to the music industry. Will Smith’s songs are immensely loved by his fans. From World Music awards to Grammys, Will Smith has managed to bag several nominations and awards for his spectacular talent. Let’s take a look at Will Smith’s awards and nominations received for his music.

Will Smith’s awards

The rapper has managed to garner Grammy awards for his performance in songs namely Parents Just Don’t Understand, Summertime, Men In Black and Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It. He also managed to be listed in the nominations for his songs namely I Think I Can Beat Mike Tyson, And In This Corner and Wild, Wild, West. The actor also received a Grammy nomination for his music video, Will 2K.

Will Smith’s songs are extremely popular and it became evident when the rapper bagged 4 awards at the World Music Awards 2020 for being World's Best-Selling Male Dance Artist, Male Pop Artist and Male Rap Artist.

Will Smith’s songs also won many awards and nominations at American Music Awards for his amazing albums as well as the soundtrack. These included Big Willie Style and Wild Wild West. He was also awarded for being the best pop/rock male artist in the year 2005.

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award list also included several awards and nominations for Will Smith. He was nominated for his music contribution for his works in Men In Black, DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, Miami, among others, and won for Wild Wild West and Hitch.

Will Smith’s awards and the nomination list also quite long at the MTV Video Music Awards. He has been nominated and awarded for his music videos such as Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It, Miami, Black Suits Comin’, Men In Black, Parents Just Don’t Understand and Summertime. He was also awarded for being the International Male Artist Of The Year in 1999 by NRJ Music Awards.

