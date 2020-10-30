What Is Skepta's Real Name? Everything To Know About The Rapper Who Is Linked With Adele

Nigerian-British rapper Skepta is known for his hit tracks Shutdown, That’s Not Me, Energy and more. He joined Roll Deep alongside younger brother Jme who later became the founding members of Boy Better Know in 2005. But do you know the real name of Skepta and his shocking connection with Rolling In The Deep singer Adele?

Who is Skepta & what’s his real name?

Known by his pseudonym Skepta to many, the grime artist was born in Tottenham, North London. His real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga. The rapper’s mother Ify Adenuga elaborated about his real name on Thursday, October 29 on Loose Woman. During her interaction, she promoted her book titled Endless Fortune and referred to his son as Junior instead of Skepta. But away from his musical journey, the rapper made headlines for sparking romance rumours with Adele.

ALSO READ| Adele Jokes About Her Love Life On 'SNL'; Admits Being 'heartbroken' At '19, 21 And 25'

Skepta’s connection with Adele

Amid her divorce with ex-husband Simon Konecki, Adele was rumoured to be dating Skepta. According to Express UK, a source spoke of their relationship to the Sun. The insider unveiled how no one saw romance brewing between the two musicians. However, the source claimed there was a ‘whirlwind’ of chemistry shared by both.

ALSO READ| Adele Wins The Internet Again With A Witty Take On Her Dramatic Body Transformation On SNL

The source further added that it was a bit of brief fling but they are two individuals who care about each other. Moreover, they are good friends and hence it is exciting at times to watch them together, revealed the insider. However, Adele has now debunked all the dating rumours by sharing that she was single in a post on Instagram. While writing the caption, the singer deliberately emphasized the word ‘single’.

Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are. Lorne thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero! Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show! I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween! I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year ♥️

ALSO READ| Adele And SNL Face Backlash After 'African Tourism' Skit, Netizens Call It 'tone-deaf'

ALSO READ| Adele Brushes Away Rumours About Dating Skepta; Calls Herself A 'single' Cat Lady

(Promo Image Source: Skepta & Adele Instagram - SNL)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.