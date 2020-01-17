Ed Sheeran Wrote These Chartbuster Songs For Other Artists

Ed Sheeran is a popular English songwriter and singer who has given multiple chartbusters including Shape Of You, Perfect and I Don't Care, etc. He has written numerous songs for other singers that were surefire chartbusters. However, not a lot of fans may not know about his writing talent being behind these songs.

5 Songs that were written by Ed Sheeran but not sung by him

Love Yourself

Ed Sheeran wrote this song for Justin Beiber. Love Yourself was a single from the album of the same name. Not a very common or natural collaboration but this catchy tune was appreciated by the fans of both the stars. Ed Sheeran even performed the full song in a charity dinner.

Everything Has Changed

This song was written by Ed Sheeran for Taylor Swift and the latter went on to feature the songwriter in the original video. This single belonged from Taylor's 2012 album Red. The official music video has over 30 million views on Youtube.

Dark Times

Dark Times was originally written by Ed Sheeran but it was more suitable for The Weeknd's rebellious voice. The Starboy singer used this song for his 2015 album Beauty Behind The Madness. The collaboration was heavily loved and appreciated by the fans.

All About It

All About It is a rare production where Ed Sheeran was seen flaunting his rapping skills. This song was adapted by Hoodie Allen in his 2014 album People Keep Talking. The official music video featured both celebrities.

Don't Let Me Be Yours

This single was written by Ed Sheeran. However, this song was used by the Swedish singer Zara Larsson in her 2017 debut album So Good. The singer went to become very popular and loved.

