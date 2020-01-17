Seth MacFarlane Signs A Whopping $200 Million Contract With NBC As Deal With FOX Ends

Seth MacFarlane was under the 20th Century Fox's camp for two decades. The creator-actor set out in 1999 with Family Guy which has been running successfully ever since, making it one of the highest running animated series to date. But, MacFarlane's deal with Fox came to a close in June 2019 and ever since then Seth has reportedly been on a lookout to find a good deal with a leading production company. Now, it is revealed that Seth MacFarlane has signed a whopping $200 million deal with NBC Universal.

Seth MacFarlane's $200 million deal

As per reports, the deal includes Seth and his company Fuzzy Door productions to develop tv projects for NBC Universal. The deal is signed for five years and will also include shows developed by Seth which will feature on NBC's online streaming platform named Peacock. The Family Guy creator's new deal will allow his production company to create content for both Universal Content Productions (UCP) which focuses on streaming content and NBC Universal which focuses on broadcast television.

Having many successful animated television shows like Family Guy and American Dad! under his tentpole, Seth MacFarlane will continue to develop animated shows for NBC. Some reports suggest that Seth is now interested in showcasing in talents in feature content too, showing an inclination towards starring in and creating musicals, political dramas and anthologies along with the animated shows he is widely known for. But, as of now, none of the shows has been confirmed for production.

The new deal signed by NBC and Seth MacFarlane does not jeopardize his existing shows like Family Guy, American Dad! and Orville. According to the terms of the contract, Seth has the creative freedom to continue to work on existing projects. NBC Universal's streaming platform Peacock is expected to launch from April 2020.

Photo Courtesy - Seth MacFarlane Instagram

