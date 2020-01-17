Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' Romantic Playlist To Dedicate To Your Loved One

Ed Sheeran is a popular British pop singer, who kick-started his music recording career in 2005. Ed Sheeran's songs like Photograph, Perfect and Shape of You gained him immense popularity which increased his fan following. Whether he's intensely belting lyrics like "Cause honey your soul could never grow old its evergreen" or picking a winning melody on his guitar, Ed Sheeran sure knows how to sing his way straight to your heart. Ed Sheeran's How Would You Feel made it clear that he is one of the best romantic singers. Check out the Shape Of You star's love song playlist to set for your date night.

Perfect

Perfect is known as one of the best romantic numbers of all time. It is also Ed Sheeran's one of the best works to date. Perfect was loved and trended by fans for its lyrics that will melt anyone's heart. The song was released in 2017. Perfect belongs to Ed Sheeran's Divide album.

Thinking Out Loud

Thinking Out Loud has heavy soul music, which makes it soothing and easy to listen to. This romantic number by Ed Sheeran is more preferred as a wedding song as it sounds like a person’s wedding vows. The song was an instant hit with the audience. This music video features the singer dancing with Brittany Cherry, who is a former contestant on So You Think You Can Dance.

Photograph

Ed Sheeran's songs have a story hidden in it. The Photograph song is like a throwback song for his memories from his childhood. Sheeran professes a desire for his loved one to preserve their special memories together in a photograph. You will reminisce about you and your partner’s journey while dancing to this song.

Give Me Love

Give Me Love is one of the underrated songs of Ed Sheeran. This song is very subdued and mellow. Give Me Love's haunting lyrics could make you and your partner appreciate all the struggles that you two might have gone through.

