A Look At Will Smith's Legendary Roles In Films That Won Him Prestigious Awards

Will Smith is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. Some of his most famous movies are I am Legend, Hancock, Men In Black, I Robot, and many more. Here's a closer look at some of his wonderful roles for which he won awards:

Also Read | Do you know Will Smith 'turned down' 'Django Unchained'? Here's why

Will Smith's films that won him awards

Concussion

Concussion is a film that released in 2015 and was written and directed by Peter Landesman. It cast Will Smith as Dr Bennet Omalu, Alec Baldwin as Dr Julian Bailes, Albert Brooks as Dr Cyril Wecht and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Prema Mutiso. Will Smith played the role of a forensic pathologist who is trying to find out the reason behind some interesting degenerative problems in the human body. He won the Hollywood Film Awards in the same year in the Hollywood Actor Award category.

Also Read | Will Smith's hilarious videos with Jason Derulo that will make you laugh; See here

Men in Black

Men in Black is one of the most famous movie trilogies by Will Smith. The film was directed by Barry Sonnenfeld and came out in 1997. The actor played the role of a federal agent who is on the lookout for alien life and its control on planet Earth. Will Smith dazzled everyone with his performance. He won the MTV Movie Awards for the Best Fight Scene for his role in this film.

Also Read | Did you know Will Smith became a millionaire at an early age of 20?

I Am Legend

I Am Legend is a 2007 movie that was directed by Francis Lawrence with a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman and Mark Protosevich. It starred Wil Smith as a man called Dr Robert Neville who has been left alone on Earth after a zombie attack killed everyone. The plot of the movie showcased how this man survives in the world alone just with his dog. Will Smith won Best Male Performance at the MTV Movie Awards for this role and a Saturn Award as well.

Also Read | Will Smith shares trailer of 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reunion, fans can't stop gushing

Hancock

Hancock is a 2008 film that was directed by Peter Berg and starred Will Smith, Charlize Theron, and Jason Bateman in the lead. Will Smith played the role of a superhero called Hancock who is suffering from an addiction problem. The film cast Will Smith as John Hancock, Charlize Theron as Mary Embrey and Jason Bateman as Ray Embrey. Will Smith won a BET Award for his role in this film.

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Pursuit of Happyness is a 2007 movie that was directed by Gabriele Muccino and featured Will Smith as Chris Gardner. Chris is a homeless salesman who is trying to sell his last product with his son. The film was nominated for the Oscars and many other prestigious awards. This movie is considered to be one of the best Will Smith's films. Will Smith won Choice: Chemistry for his role in this film at Teen Choice Awards.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.