Will Smith Shares Trailer Of 'Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Reunion, Fans Can't Stop Gushing

Hollywood actor Will Smith took to Instagram to share the trailer of the much-awaited ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reunion. The actor also announced that the reunion series will be available from November 19, 2020, only on HBO Max. As soon as the post was shared online, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice on the post.

As the trailer began, Smith could be seen walking into the popular mansion along with Daphne Maxwell Reid, Joseph Marcell, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, and DJ Jazzy Jeff, with whom Smith had recently visited the mansion. The last to emerge from an upstairs room was Alfonso Ribeiro, shocking the rest of the cast.

The trailer continued into brief clips of the show's important moments and interactions as the actors reminisced about the six-year run of the show. The actors explored their chemistry with each other in particular the partnership between Smith and Ribeiro, whose banter influenced the show. The trailer ended with a surprising appearance by Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv for the first three seasons before being shot and replaced by Reid.

Along with the trailer, the actor also wrote, “These are the people who made me the man I am today”. He added, “And I couldn’t let this day go by without marking the occasion. @freshprince reunion... Nov 19 on @hbomax”. Watch the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion trailer below.

Netizens react

As soon as Will Smith shared the post online, netizens could not stop themselves from going all out to comment on all things nice on the post. The post shared by the actor went on to garner several likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users went on to comment on how much they adore the sitcom, while some went on to reveal how happy they are after watching the series. One of the users wrote, “I got goosebumps ðŸ˜ this is awesome”. While the other one wrote, “this trailer has made my dayyy. That cliff hanger was crazy!!!” Check out a few more comments below

