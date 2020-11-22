Will Smith's Hilarious Videos With Jason Derulo That Will Make You Laugh; See Here

Will Smith and Jason Derulo are known for offering hilarious videos over social media. The duo joining forces left their fans drool over them again and again. Look at some of their entertaining videos and pictures which will make you laugh.

Will Smith and Jason Derulo's amazing chemistry is evident in their hilarious videos

Jason Derulo got hurt at Will Smith’s place

In the video clip, Jason can be seen covered in bandaids after landing into a quarrel with Will Smith’s bodyguards. He captioned the video as, “Don’t meet your heroes, they’ll try and kill you @willsmith”. This isn’t the first time that the actor and the singer shared a funny video of themselves pretending to be hurt.

Jason Derulo knocked off Will Smith’s front teeth

In another video clip, Jason pretended to knock out Smith’s teeth while playing golf. In the video, Will is seen coaching Jason who bends his knees as per Will’s instructions. Jason then performs his swing while at the same time Will moves back into the shot and yells, “Hold up, don’t swing yet” knocking him to the ground with his front side of the tooth hitting the ground. Holding his mouth, Will crawls in front of the camera before showing his missing front teeth.

Will loses his muscle and calls Jason an action hero

In another comical video, Jason appears accustomed to weightlifting while Will struggles a bit. Jason suddenly gets too close to Will’s muscles revealing a strip of green-screen material falling off his chest. Will stands there dumbfounded holding a plate of sandwiches and goes on to yell at Jason, “Yo man, watch what you doing. I’m an action hero!”

Will and Jason had an eyebrow dance off

In the video, Will and Jason wanted to see whose eyebrows have more game. So they turned on the music and let their eyebrow dance. Will captioned the video as, “I should’ve stretched first. Your move, @therock”. Many of their fans dropped funny comments on the post.

Will mistakenly chopped Jason's ear by flying camera

In the latest video, Will is seen playing around with the flying camera when Jason appears singing. That’s when the camera hits him and his ear fall off. In the prank video, Will is seen running when Jason starts yelling. Vanessa Hudgens on the video commented, "Y'all so silly".

