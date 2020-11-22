Did You Know Will Smith Became A Millionaire At An Early Age Of 20?

Will Smith is one of the most famous stars of Hollywood, with his popularity reaching many parts of the world. Will Smith’s career has spanned for nearly three decades and the actor has a number of hit films under his belt. However, it is a lesser known Will Smith trivia that the actor had already made a good fortune and become a millionaire at a very early age. Here is more about this lesser-known fact about the actor.

Will Smith became a millionaire at the age of 20

Will Smith grew up in Philadelphia and first started making his entry into the entertainment world as a rapper with Jeff Townes. The debut music album of the duo came out in 1987 which was called Rock The House. According to UNILAD, the album became hugely successful and it reached the spot of 83 in the Billboard Top 200. That is when young will made a good fortune at a very tender age.

A year later, the pair released their second album called He’s The DJ, I’m The Rapper. The album featured a song which became a big hit, called Parents Just Don’t Understand. The song went on to become the first rap song in the history to win a Grammy Award in the newly-introduced Best Rap Song category in 1989. This created an even bigger fortune for Will Smith and Jeff Townes.

Will Smith then went on to star in the TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. His acting career thus began when this show was launched in 1990, when the actor was barely 22 years old. The show became extremely popular among the audiences which built the foundations of Will Smith’s career in acting. He made his film debut in Where the Day Takes You in the year 1992.

His major success came three years later in the film Bad Boys with his famed character of Mike Lowrey. Bad Boys then returned with two more sequels, with the last sequel having released only earlier this year; and the franchise has become one of the major highlights of Will Smith’s career.

More of Will Smith’s movies

Will Smith also went on to star in the Men In Black franchise, which also gained a lot of popularity. He has appeared in a number of critically acclaimed and successful films such as I, Robot, I Am Legend, Suicide Squad, which happen to be some of the most popular Will Smith's movies. Will Smith has worked with his son Jaden Smith on two occasions; first in Pursuit Of Happyness and then in After Earth.

