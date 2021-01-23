'A Quiet Place Part II's' Release Delayed From April To September 2021; Check Details

A Quiet Place Part II is an upcoming horror thriller movie. Like many other projects, the film has been facing premiere date issues due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now as its distribution company Paramount Pictures updated its future list, A Quiet Place Part II release date has been changed again.

Also Read | 'A Quiet Place 2' First Trailer Is Out And It's Louder Than Before; Watch Here

A Quiet Place Part II release date moves to September 2021

Paramount Pictures has given fans a new A Quiet Place Part II release date. It has been delayed by five months from its previous premiere time. The movie is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 17, 2021. The film had its world premiere at the Lincoln Center in New York City on March 8, 2020, with an original release on March 20, 2020.

However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it was delayed by six months to September 2021. It was then changed to April 23, 2021. Now as the coronavirus situation does not seem to slow down in the United States of America, theatres are still shut at major places. So, the makers have planned A Quite Place Part II release date to be September 2021, which is more than a year from its original date. It will be clashing against 20th Century Studio’s Death on the Nile, Universal Pictures’ The Boss Baby: Family Business, and Sony Pictures’ The Man From Toronto, reported Deadline.

Also Read | 'A Quiet Place 2' Trailer Audience Reactions: Netizens Say The Trailer Is Scary

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Starrer 'Free Guy' & Star-studded 'Death On The Nile' Get New Release Dates

Written and directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place Part II cast brings back Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe as the Abbott family. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou are also part of the A Quiet Place Part II cast as they join the franchise. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 superhit movie, A Quiet Place.

A Quiet Place Part II plot takes the story ahead where the first installment left. The Abbott family face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threat that lurks beyond the sand path. It is based on the characters created by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. A third installment is also in development.

Also Read | 'A Quiet Place' Third Installment Gets Jeff Nichols Onboard As Writer-director

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.