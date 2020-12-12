Ryan Reynolds Starrer 'Free Guy' & Star-studded 'Death On The Nile' Get New Release Dates

Disney Investor Day 2020 was recently held where the company provided updates for their upcoming projects. It gave fresh release dates to several movies which include Free Guy and Death on the Nile. The two films will now arrive in Mid and Late-2021, respectively.

'Free Guy' starring Ryan Reynolds and 'Death on the Nile' gets new 2021 premiere dates

Disney’s 2020 Investor Day caught much attention with dozens of new projects in making, popularly under Marvel Studios and Star Wars. The company also gave updates on Free Guy release date and Death on the Nile release date. After being delayed indefinitely, both the 20th Century Studios’ movies have now been pushed to 2021.

Free Guy was originally set to drop in cinemas on July 3, 2020, but was postponed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. It was then scheduled to premiere on December 11, 2020, and the makers shared a brand-new trailer. However, it was then removed from the company’s slate. Now, Free Guy release date is rescheduled to May 21, 2021.

Death on the Nile has faced multiple ups and downs in its release date. It was initially set for December 20, 2019, but was moved to October 9, 2020. The movie was then pushed back by two weeks to October 23, and again to December 18, following the underperformance of Tenet at the domestic box office due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney wiped it from its schedule until further notice. Now, the new Death on the Nile release date will mark its arrival on September 17, 2021.

The science-fiction film and the mystery thriller movie will open in theatres despite all the issues. The company is currently not handing their projects straight to streaming on Disney Plus. All the tent poles are announced to have a cinemas release before going to streaming service.

Image Source: DOTNMovie Twitter

Free Guy cast has Ryan Reynolds in the lead role as Guy, with Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rey Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Camille Kostek, and Taika Waititi. YouTube personalities Ninja, Jacksepticeye, LazarBeam, and Pokimane will appear in cameos. Jeopardy! Host late Alex Trebex will posthumously be seen joining the Free Guy cast. Directed by Shawn Levy, it shows a video game world where a non-player character gets to know his reality. He tries to be a hero, but instead puts the game in danger and then must save it before developers can shut it down.

Death on the Nile cast has Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Ali Fazal, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. Directed by Branagh, it is based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name and is a follow-up to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express. The plot shows renowned detective Hercule Poirot who sets out to solve a murder, which took place on a cruise and is connected to a mysterious love triangle. The ensemble Death on the Nile cast has helped it to generate good buzz.

Promo Image Source: Ryan Reynolds YouTube And DOTNMovie Twitter

