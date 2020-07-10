Sofia Vergara Memes And Reactions That Are Perfect For Your Day-to-day Problems

Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara is celebrating her lockdown birthday while being at home. Sofia is quite active on social media during this time in lockdown and keeps on updating her social media with many photos and videos. As it is Sofia Vergara’s birthday, she had already started enjoying her weekend at home with her pet dog, Bubbles. Hence, on the occasion of her birthday, here are some relatable Sofia Vergara memes.

Also read | Actor Sofia Vergara Shows How To Slay Affordable Fashion In An Uber-cool Look

Sofia Vergara memes that are perfect for your day-to-day problems

Sofia Vergara, the popular Colombian American actor, television producer, presenter, and model was born on July 10, 1972. Reportedly, Sofia Vergara is the highest-paid TV actress in the world as of 2019. To celebrate the legacy of the actor, here are some relatable memes featuring Sofia that will provide a good laugh to her fans.

This hilarious meme perfectly describes how mothers generally tend to behave when their children do not pay heed to their warning and have that "I told you so" face. The meme here describes how mothers tend to react when one happens to fall sick as they did not pay heed to what their mother said.

This is another relatable memes for women who don't find it comfortable wearing high heels. Sofia's dialogues and expressions accurately sum up every high heel detesting woman's nightmare. Take a look-

Also read | Dwayne Johnson To Sofia Vergara: Hollywood Celebs Had A Lit Weekend Amid Lockdown

For people who believe their mother criticises them over every tiny thing, this meme accurately sums up their frustration. The dialogues of Sofia's character and her expressions are too relatable.

For people who are very much active on social media, this meme describes how it feels when one receives a notification saying that they have a new message. The first panel shows how blank a person is when the notification is zero. It gradually results in a change in expression when the notification shows one unread message. Sofia's last expression accurately describes how it feels to have so many unread notifications.

For people who are bilingual, this meme sums up the struggles they face when it comes to similar-sounding phrases that mean two drastically different things:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.