'Schitt's Creek' Releases Moira Rose's Version Of The 'Evermore' Track; Read More

Schitt's Creek, throughout its entire run, ended up entertaining and making the viewers laugh in constantly with its fun plotline. And now, the cast and crew members of Schitt's Creek have released a tracklist by none other than Catherine O'Hara's Moira Rose through their official Instagram handle. As one can see, the look and feel of the tracklist is an almost exact match to that of Taylor Swift's, who released the tracklist of her surprise album, Evermore, in a similar fashion:

Here is the tracklist of Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek:

And, here is the tracklist of Taylor Swift's Evermore:

Schitt's Creek has gained a reputation of being one of the most creative and innovative sitcoms that have been released in the recent past. The show was created by father-son duo Eugene and Daniel Levy. The first episode of the same went live sometime in 2014. The show in question also features Eugene and Dan as reel-life father and son duo, Johnny and David Rose. Catherine O'Hara, who is known as the Meryl Streep of comedy, stars as Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek.

About Taylor Swift's Evermore:

Taylor Swift, as one has come to expect of her, released a surprise album known as Evermore quite recently. The album in question has a total of seventeen songs. In line with Swift's style of music and world creation, every single track is more or less a fictitious folkloric tale.

Recently, one track, Dorothea, had caught the eye of the Twitterati, who claimed that the song was actually about her long-term friend and fellow musician, Selena Gomez. Twitterverse began drawing parallels between the lyrics of Dorothea and Swift's relationship with Gomez and also the trivia related to both the artists. In response, the tweet that can be seen below is what Swift had to say about the Evermore tracklist:

I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore. evermore is out now: https://t.co/QYMUTL0IAj pic.twitter.com/tlSmahDkBi — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 11, 2020

