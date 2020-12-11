Is Manhunt Deadly Games A True Story? All About The 2nd Season Of Manhunt Of Eric Rudolph

Manhunt Deadly Games is a miniseries that first aired on CBS and was recently released on Netflix. It is currently one of the top 10 most-watched mini-series on Netflix in the U.S., according to purewow portal. However, the mini-series has premiered only in some countries and can be watched on Netflix as well as on Amazon Prime. The mini-series is all about the real-life incident that occurred in Atlanta's 1996 Olympic park bombing. The mini-series also follows the investigation and how the security guard who was first hailed as a hero later became a prime suspect in the incident. Many people are curious to know whether Manhunt Deadly Games is a real story. Read on to know: Is Manhunt Deadly Games a true story?

ALSO READ| Ariana Grande Drops The Trailer Of Her Upcoming Netflix Documentary 'Excuse Me I Love You'

Is Manhunt Deadly Games a true story?

According to CBS portal, Manhunt: Deadly Games is a true crime anthology series which chronicles one of the complex manhunts that occurred in the U.S. following the terrorist bombing that happened during the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. The series is the second season in the Manhunt series, the first season was called Manhunt: Unabomber. Manhunt Deadly Games cast includes Cameron Briton who plays the role of Richard Jewell aka the security guard. Apart from Britton, the mini-series also stars Jack Huston (as Eric Rudolph), Judith Light (Bobi Jewell), Carla Gugino (Kathy Scruggs), Gethin Anthony (Jack Brennan), Kelly Jenrette (Stacy Knox), Arliss Howard (Earl Embry), Jay O. Sanders (Jack Bryant), Nick Searcy (Sheriff Thompson), Marley Shelton (Hannah Gray), Becky Ann Baker (Patricia Rudolph) and Brad William Henke ( as Big John).

The first season of the Manhunt series featured the FBI's nationwide hunt to find the Unabomber in the 90s. The Season 1 followed the agent named Jim “Fitz” Fitzgerald (played by Sam Worthington), who is a criminal profiler who uses forensic linguistics to hunt the Unabomber. Season 1 of Manhunt is available on Netflix in some countries.

ALSO READ| Britney Spears And Backstreet Boys' Latest Collab 'Matches' Will Excite All Fans

Manhunt is an American drama anthology which is created by Andrew Sodroski, Jim Clemente, and Tony Gittelson. The show was originally commissioned for TV series however later it was premiered on the OTT platform. The second season of Manhunt, i.e. Deadly Games, was recently premiered on Netflix. The show is currently gaining a lot of attention on the platform.

ALSO READ| Chris Evans Boards Adam McKay's Multi-starrer Film 'Don't Look Up' For Netflix

ALSO READ| What's Coming To Netflix In December 2020? See All The New Arriving Titles

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.